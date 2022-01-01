We already know many of the artists that will be on the soundtrack of the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

They are currently shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a film that had a small break and some inconveniences in the filming, but even so it seems that they have already resumed production and everything is going smoothly.

The first installment of 2018 featured Kendrick Lamar with SZA, Future, Travis Scott Y Jorja smith. So Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will not be left behind and will also have a powerful soundtrack with luxury artists such as The Weeknd, Solange, Stormzy, Giveon, Brent Faiyaz Y Doja cat, she is highly valued by those responsible for the film due to her South African roots.

What do you think of the artists who will be in this new installment of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

What will the movie be about?

For now we have few details of the plot, but the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will begin with a tribute to T’Challa and that will help fans of Marvel studios say goodbye to the actor Chadwick boseman. Then, several characters will have the responsibility of becoming the protectors of the African country that could come into conflict with the Atlantis leadered by Namor. A very beloved character from the comics that you really want to see in the movies. In addition, they will also introduce Riri Williams / Ironheart interpreted by Dominique thorne and that it will be the successor to Iron Man thanks to the fact that an armor is also built.

While the director Ryan coogler will feature other actors who repeat as Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Daniel Kaluuya, Danai Gurira Y Winston Duke.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It will be released on November 11, 2022. While the first installment can be enjoyed as many times as you want in the Disney Plus streaming platform.