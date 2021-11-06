After an incident at the filming of the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, they have been forced to stop.

Bad news comes from the production of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, since the injury of the actress Letitia wright, who plays Shuri, has stopped filming.

The funny thing is that this injury occurred in August and since then, those responsible for Marvel studios They said it would not affect the shooting schedule. But it seems that he has not fully recovered and they will have to stop Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The actress Letitia wright He is currently in London recovering, while the film is still in Atlanta. But now they have had to reconfigure filming so that work can resume early next year 2022.

Official statement from the representatives of Letitia wright:

“Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and hopes to return to work in early 2022. Letitia kindly asks you to keep her in your prayers.”

Luckily they changed the release date of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so it will no longer be released in the summer, but we will see it on November 11, 2022. Which means that it has a few extra months and this hiatus will not be a big inconvenience. But what is clear is that Letitia wright You will have to return in the best possible conditions from January 2022.

What will the movie be about?

For now, we have few details of the plot of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but the African nation will have to face the loss of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) And this will cause a power vacuum to exist and other countries could take advantage of it. It is also speculated that it will debut Namor and Atlantis, since the events of The Eternals It would have affected them a lot.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the cast includes Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Daniel Kaluuya as W’Kabi, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Tenoch Huerta as Namor (rumor), Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Isaach De Bankolé as River Tribe Elder, Dorothy Steel as Merchant Tribe Elder, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Gigi Bermingham as French Secretary of State, Shiquita James as Rivertown Jarrell and Pyro Johnson as Jabari Warrior.

While we wait for them to premiere Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we can see the rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform.