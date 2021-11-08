To revive the game, it has been chosen to maintain the characteristics of the OnePlus Nord 2, which make the mobile fast and work smoothly both in demanding games and in retro classics such as PAC-MAN. This leads us to come across a flagship killer that incorporates the Dimensity 1200-AI, an exclusive chip to work like a Swiss watch.

The rumors had been sounding for some time and now it has finally been revealed that the model OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition is a reality. OnePlus itself already added a design for the Amoled screen that was inspired by the game where we had to get to eat the ghosts without them catching us first.

In addition to a 6.43-inch Amoled screen and 90 Hz refresh rate to enjoy the speed. In the cameras we come across the renowned 50 Mpx sensor created by Sony, the IMX 766. The 4,500 mAh battery and the impressive 65W Warp Charge power. It has Android 11 along with OxygenOS 11.3, the latest version of the OnePlus layer that offers maximum performance, speed and many options to customize the smartphone in the PAC-MAN style.

But where the changes really are is on the outside, as this Nord 2 arrives with a box redesigned expressly with the PAC-MAN Edition motif. At the same time we have different materials, colors and finishes on the smartphone itself. The back comes with phosphorescent ink, making the mobile glow in the dark and show the labyrinth of the game. However, at the moment OnePlus has not allowed us to see it.

The extras also sneak into the software, integrating games, challenges and extras that we will find as we use the mobile during the day to day. A collector’s mobile that makes a difference.

Memory, price and availability

This OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition can be purchased in a single version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory with its exclusive design. The price will be 529 euros for Spain, although at the moment it has not been revealed when we will be able to find it, although it should not take long for us to see it.