Rocket League Sideswipe is now available for mobile devices, the waiting is over and now you can download it on both your Android phone and iPhone .

We can not wait any more. The time has come, Rocket League has landed on mobile devices and it does so in style. This version of the game for mobile devices comes to delight the most ardent fans. The developer in charge of making this game has put all the meat on the grill.

The video game comes with the surname SideSwipe to indicate that it is a different version from computers. Of course, the best thing about this version is that it is completely free. Any user with a mobile device that meets the requirements of the game will be able to play a few games without having to go to the cashier.

The main difference between the version of Android And the computer is that, on the desktop computer, the controls when playing are in three dimensions; while in mobile devices, both iOS and Android, these become in two dimensions to try to facilitate the adaptation of users.

Of course, the rest of the game has almost everything from the computer version. In fact, it also has the typical customization features of the main game. So you can leave the car as you want in order to have a practically unique vehicle when it comes to dealing with the rest of the users.

In addition, the game modes that are integrated allow games to be played both against one player and in pairs. Of course, you can convince your friends to download the game, add them later and play multiplayer games. Of course, although it is free Rocket League SideSwipe, it has the failure of the android games.

Inside the game there are in-app purchases that allow you to add new features inside the game, even if these are for customize car used in games.