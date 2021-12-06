User shows her experience where after waiting for 36 hours for her flight, change airline to Aeromexico and it has become your best decision.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, despite the fact that hundreds of sectors were affected by the decline in social mobility, airlines accounted for serious economic losses, reducing their revenues by more than 50 percent. According to figures from Statista, tourism income in 2020 was reduced by 10.7 billion Mexican pesos compared to 2019, putting at risk 1.7 million jobs that depended on the travel and tourism sector, which is slowly recovering due to the decline in the number of contagions.

Despite this, the airlines that managed to prevail effectively (and with some complications) were the winners of the consumer confidence for its security measures and quality services. Statista shows the percentage of international passenger air traffic in Mexico during 2020, where American Airlines registered 14.02 percent of this, Grupo Aeromexico 11.3 percent, Volaris 10.95 percent and United Airlines 9.84 percent, among others.

Being these the main airlines chosen by the consumer, passengers are constantly comparing prices, services and experiences, in order to determine which brand will capture their interest and travel with it. Despite the fact that these brands have precise planning, sometimes flights can be delayed due to unforeseen changes in weather, unusual air traffic, problems in boarding, etc., causing that sometimes, the image of the airlines is see damaged and that passengers choose to choose other alternatives.

A user on Twitter has exposed her case, where she mentions having spent 36 hours at the airport waiting to travel with VolarisHowever, the brand did not make a refund on his ticket, so change airline, Aeromexico, mentioning that it was the best decision and the brand proved it with facts.

We are happy to take you to your destination Elisa! We will be at your service for your next trips. 💙✈️ * BQ – Aeroméxico listens (@AM_Escucha) December 3, 2021

After the passenger changes airline for Aeroméxico and makes it public on networks, the brand thanks you for your trust and looks forward to your next trips. Faced with this situation, Aeromexico not only did the lost Volaris consumer winRather, he raised the company’s image by providing him with the quality service he needed after his bitter experience.

Taking into account that currently there are endless brands that manage to offer products and services similar to those of our projects or companies, a bad experience towards the consumer can mean the loss of this by choosing the competition over us, either temporarily or permanently, which could represent quite a challenge to recover.

Previously, another user would have shared her experience when comparing the service of different brands, particularly with private transport platforms such as Didi, Uber and Beat, also showing the millions of users on social networks which could be the winning brand worthy of their confidence, which at that time was Beat, due to its low cost compared to the competition.

Providing a good customer experience is by far the best way to advertise to win over a new consumer.

Related Notes: