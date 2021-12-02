Voxman Wattman, the fastest electric motorcycle in the world

What are the qualities that the fastest electric motorcycle in the world should have? The Voxman Wattman just set a new world record.

For a long time, electrical mechanics have been sneaking in when it comes to record records. At the dynamics level, options based on batteries and electric motors have proven to have enough technology to take the warning light from the internal combustion blocks. Incredible accelerations and high speeds have proven to be key elements to watch out for for years to come. This is being a difficult transition, but it seems like it will be worth it.

A good example to demonstrate the value of electric technology is shown by Voxman Wattman, the current fastest electric motorcycle in the world. Curiously, he has just achieved a new record, something that is nothing new considering that he has achieved improve the record marked by her a while ago. It is, therefore, a project that seeks to improve, even if it is increasingly difficult, a concept that seeks to show how efficient electrical technology is.

The team of specialists always tends to have as main pilot the ex-pilot Max Biaggi, one of the key figures to explain the history of Moto GP. The Voxman Wattman does not have as its objective, far from it, the commercialization, but it does establish maximum speed records that can last for several years. This, however, will be difficult considering the multiple investments that sustainable mobility has received for years.

The main electric motorcycle is intended to continually improve your records, but some of its technological solutions may, one day, be applied to some of the models that may hit the market in the coming years. Arguably, therefore, its justification is based on the future application of the electrical concept as regards dynamic performance. Its hallmark is the incorporation of some differential and, of course, unique technologies.

Let’s see, therefore, what are the main characteristics of the technology what this model incorporates, why it is a unique motorcycle in the industry and, of course, what trends it can set in the coming years if its racing spirit is maintained. What will be the speed limit in future tests?

Voxman Wattman, the fastest electric motorcycle in the world

Among the virtues that it possesses, it is worth highlighting, without a doubt, its aerodynamics. It is a motorcycle that has dimensions that are not common in the sector. After all, your image It is far from what we could see in any other model with aspirational benefits. This also includes options based on internal combustion. Now, how has been the proof that has allowed us to find this new record?

As can be seen in the images, the motorcycle in question managed to reach 466 km / h for a moment, establishing the valid record at about 455 km / h. In this way, it is already considered the fastest electric motorcycle in the world. How did you do it? Several are the keys. The first is directly related to the size of the battery. Dispose of a set of only 15.9 kWh. This is very little considering consumption.

At the end of the day, it is an option that has the sole objective of rendering a few minutes at maximum power. Another of differential elements is their overheating. To avoid breakdowns or sudden loss of performance, it requires the use of dry ice. In this way, it is possible to counteract part of the heat that is generated when maximum power is required during the test. It is a solution that, why not, can have implications in the world of competition.

Up to a total of 19 records broken thanks to the improvements made

The record for the fastest speed ever reached on an electric motorcycle is the most important, but the truth is that up to 19 new marks have been established. Can getting these figures has been possible in part, above all, to the electric motor it has, which generates 317 kW of power, or what is the same, about 425 hp. As you can see, we are facing a crazy project that, of course, cannot make sense at the production or marketing level.

Without a doubt, this project has all the credentials to continue marking an era in the sustainable mobility industry. While is true that will not have a commercial tour, can offer solutions that, in the future, make sense in new models that may be released on the market. Ultimately, getting these records is a lot of work in multiple ways, including security.

And you, do you think the Voxman Wattman already has a hole in history Or in the medium term will it remain in the background due to the arrival of even more radical variants? We will have to wait a while yet to find out.

Related topics: Motor

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe