Reuters.- Mexico’s Labor Secretariat said Thursday that the vote for the Ratification of the collective agreement of the General Motors (GM) plant in Silao, in the center of the country, will take place on August 17 and 18.

The workers had voted in April on whether to keep their current contract but Mexican officials detected “serious irregularities”, such as destroyed ballots, and ruled out the vote.

The findings prompted the United States to request Mexico to review the case in search of possible violations of labor rights under the conditions of the Agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (TMEC).

In late June, Mexican authorities extended the deadline for the union at GM’s Silao plant to re-vote, on which the United States has its sights set, and warned that had to be concluded before August 20, otherwise the contract would be terminated.

The Secretariat asserted that the collective contract will be terminated if the majority of the workers vote against it, but that the employees will not lose acquired rights “and will retain the same benefits and working conditions.”

Observers from the International Labor Organization (ILO) and Mexico’s electoral authority, the INE, will participate in the consultation, in addition to labor inspectors, to monitor that it is carried out in conditions of freedom and transparency, said the agency.

