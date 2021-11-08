Citizens go to vote in the presidential elections in Managua (Nicaragua). EFE / Jader Flores



Managua, Nov 7 (EFE) .- Nicaraguan voting centers closed their doors this Sunday, in a day marked by low turnout at the polls and in which a new reelection of Sandinista Daniel Ortega, in power since 2007.

The first polls of the 3,160 Voting Centers were gradually closed starting at 6:00 p.m. (0:00 GMT on Monday) in elections in which citizens would elect the president and vice president of Nicaragua, 90 deputies before the National Assembly and 20 representatives to the Central American Parliament.

The electoral authorities, who highlighted the order and calm with which the voting took place, expect to offer the first provisional results at around 8:30 p.m. (02:30 GMT on Monday).

In these elections, Ortega is seeking his fifth and fourth consecutive term, with seven aspiring opposition presidential candidates in prison accused of “treason.”

IRREGULARITIES REPORT

The multidisciplinary observatory Urnas Abiertas reported that a series of irregularities were recorded during the day, including arrests of opponents, while the opposition Blue and White National Unit indicated high levels of abstention.

In a preliminary report, Urnas Abiertas identified “200 acts of political violence in the Voting Centers,” including “denial of entry to opposition prosecutors, intimidation of parastatals and Sandinista shock forces,” or “State workers forced to send a photo of the ballot with your name written on the place where the X is marked. ”

The representative of the observatory Olga Valle said that two “journalists from the independent media Masaya Al Día were detained and later released while they were providing coverage.”

He also reported that there were “surveillance houses around the Voting Centers from where a parallel count of who went to the polls was kept,” especially dedicated to following “public workers, plainclothes policemen, and parastatals.”

The report also made reference to visits by militants of the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) to houses in the neighborhoods, to “inquire whether people have gone to vote”, as well as “threats to militants”, supposedly to go to vote.

The also member of Urnas Abiertas, Ligia Gómez, pointed out that Ortega violated the Electoral Law by trying to influence the citizen vote during the elections, and reported official electoral propaganda in the Voting Centers, and the use of cars, including ambulances, in addition to state personnel, to “transport” voters.

The coercion or facilities for voting were due to the Nicaraguan people heeding the call for the “electoral strike,” which consisted of not going out to vote, according to the opposition Blue and White National Unit.

THE “STAY HOME” CAMPAIGN

The leader of the National Unity Marcela Guevara affirmed that the Nicaraguans, “by staying at home, gave a new message to the dictator and the dictator.”

These elections have been criticized for the imprisonment of seven aspiring presidential candidates by the opposition, the elimination of three opposition parties, and the elimination of electoral observation.

Like the opposition, the Organization of American States (OAS) and the European Union have questioned the legitimacy of the Nicaraguan elections, in which 4.4 million Nicaraguans were called to vote.

Ortega, who turns 76 on November 11 and coordinated a Governing Board from 1979 to 1984, presided over the country for the first time between 1985 and 1990, and is seeking his fifth and fourth consecutive term since he returned to power in 2007.