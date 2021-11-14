The leaders that make up the Liaison Table. The field is preparing for the debate on its problems, after today’s elections.

After the legislative elections, it is imperative to seek solutions and set directions for the country. A debate that the agricultural sector is willing to give, in pursuit of an agenda that allows it to its full potential.

The countryside and agribusiness generate 70% of the foreign exchange that enters the country, but they not only need a stable macroeconomy, but also a predictability framework to design their business plans (by nature, long, and sometimes very long, term) and attract investment. In short, a horizon to bet on. Because Infobae He spoke with the main referents of the sector to see what panorama they envision after the elections and what discussions it is necessary to raise.

The relationship between the field and the Government is not good and in recent times it has been very deteriorated. This year has been especially conflictive. Certain government decisions, such as direct or indirect interventions in the markets, among which the stocks for the export of meat stood out, were exasperating for the sector.

But we must also take into account that the traditional agricultural entities that today make up the Liaison Table, only on rare occasions were able to sit down with the Government to discuss or negotiate, which generated an aggravating feeling of being ignored. The elections open the expectation of being able to relaunch relationships.

“We believe that the new Congress has the opportunity to pay off the old debts with our sector,” said the president of the Argentine Rural Society (SRA), Nicolás Pino, to Infobae. Among these “debts” the agricultural leader highlighted the need to design and deal with a new seed law, a tax legislation in which the countryside “pays taxes like other sectors” and also was in favor of eliminating withholdings. “We do not care who wins, but rather that they do the things that have to be done,” he remarked.

Nicolás Pino, president of the Argentine Rural Society.

Of course There are the most temporary claims that in the countryside are expected to be resolved after the elections, among them the total liberation of beef exports and also establishing a framework of certainty regarding the agricultural season that the harvest of winter crops is undergoing. and thick planting. In addition, Pino stressed the need to pay attention to what is happening with regional economies, where the rise in costs “is leaving some activities in a difficult situation.”

Another point that from the field they believe requires urgent treatment and solution is the issue of exchange rate splitting. It has been a constant devaluation process for several weeks, while the value of the official exchange remains with small margins of movement. It is also worth making a clarification: the equivalent pesos that the producer receives per exported dollar have a reduction, to give an example, of 35% in the case of soybeans for withholdings, for which, not only does he not charge a dollar to 100 pesos, but, in reality, they barely receive 65 pesos. This is why Pino stressed that “the different types of dollars is an issue that must be solved. Our supplies are set with a reference of $ 200 per dollar and we are paid with a reference of $ 100 ″.

Finally, and opening the panorama to the economy in general, the president of the SRA, indicated that in the coming months “the corrections have to be aimed at stabilizing the macroeconomy to generate predictability in a country with 50% poverty, and another 50% inflation. We, the producers, need a domestic market with purchasing power according to their needs and, on the other hand, eliminate restrictions on exports in order to supply our buyers with a sustainable supply over time ”.

Hand brake

For his part, the spokesman for the Argentine Agroindustrial Council (CAA) and also president of the Buenos Aires Cereal Exchange (BCBA), Jose Martins, pointed out that after the elections “A new stage is opening” in which the entity that brings together more than 60 chambers, associations and institutions of the sector, should deepen the dialogue with the different political sectors of the country, especially, to express the potential of the sector and that I released the “parking brake.”

“We have an obligation and we have to work hard to explain to the new deputies and senators and to politics in general what the potential we have as a sector and what are the barriers that are preventing us from developing that potential and politics has to put a lot of and understand, that’s how they take out the handbrake. Just as this year the contribution of agribusiness to the economy will be a record, with little things and working together, there is potential to grow much more ”, added the leader in dialogue with this medium.

The agenda of issues raised by the CAA is extensive, although with different priorities. Among them, one of the main ones is the law to promote agribusiness, which has already been sent to the national Congress by the Government, and which will seek a rapid treatment, but that includes improvements, if possible, which at the time could not be added. . Another important point that it seeks to promote is a draft Law on Good Agricultural Practices (PBA) that includes among its main items a national legislation for the application of agrochemicals.

José Martins, president of the Buenos Aires Cereal Exchange and Spokesperson for the Argentine Agroindustrial Council.

Too, Martins considered as a pending issue, but “promised” by the Government is the elimination of retentions to regional economies, but they also want to go a little further and discuss export duties (DEX) for all agro-industrial activities: “We have to sit down and talk deeply and agree on a program for the progressive reduction of DEX. From the CAA we came with a gradual reduction project in response to the problems of our country ”.

On the busy agenda, the group of entities intends to discuss a federal strategy for Environmental Education, the incremental use of bioenergies, the design of efficient export logistics, rediscussing the operation of trains, access to cities and ports, availability of containers, maritime routes, the Hidrovía, improve connectivity in rural areas and work on a bill for agricultural insurance.

But Martins is also convinced, already leaving the strictly agro-industrial level, of the need for a kind of agreement of “minimum guidelines” at the national level that allows the country to get out of the strong crisis in which it is immersed.. “It is an obligation of the political forces, the business sector and the workers’ representatives to reach minimum and basic agreements in Congress on guidelines that we have to promote forward and that are not touched by governments in order to have a development base. that it empowers us as a Nation, “said the business leader, who finally emphasized the need to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and avoid a possible default.

Inflation

It is almost a popular saying in Argentina that inflation is “the mother of all battles” and that in order to embark on a virtuous path as regards the economy, it is essential to have this variable under control, not only to be able to make a plan long-term business, but also because this distortion is doubly harmful when you have the poverty rates that are registered today in the country.

In this sense, the president of the Argentine Corn and Sorghum Association (Maizar), Alberto Morelli, he assured that it is necessary to attack that flank in order to later aim to obtain investments. “It is necessary to deepen the fight against inflation, which so far has not been successful and many of the measures that have recently been put into practice have already been carried out in the past without any beneficial effect. It is necessary to work on the macroeconomy with the variables that today are totally out of date ”, he remarked.

Alberto Morelli, president of MAIZAR.

In addition, he stated that “there must be rules that are going to be respected throughout the year, otherwise greater mistrust is generated and, therefore, low investments. That is something extremely important. There is an impossibility of thinking about investments when there are substantial changes ”, and he mentioned the Biofuels Law approved a few months ago that reduces the mandatory mix between bioethanol, produced from corn, with fossil fuels. For Morelli, this not only represented a contradiction with the position adopted by Argentina regarding environmental issues, but also resulted in discouraging new investments in the sector.

Order

The benchmark of self-organized producers, Ivan castelaro, argued that a large part of agricultural activities today are very damaged by the “abandonment” of the policy towards the sector, and, like Morelli, understands that, first of all, clear and firm rules must be established, but also lower the fiscal pressure that weighs on the sector, since it ensures that such a burden will cause production to undertake a downward path.

“We need clear rules of work, not of play, of work, so that the sector, the producer, the employer, knows how to invest and what decisions to make about your company. Today you have to look at it that way. You have to have a horizon, not only for this period of Government but for many more. At the moment they are working with total uncertainty and it is becoming unfeasible, ”Castellaro, a native of Cañada de Gómez, province of Santa Fe, remarked to this media.

Likewise, the self-convened producer raised the need to reduce the tax burden on the sector, since he understands that with these levels the production of grains will undertake a process of decrease that will place production at a volume equivalent to that of 10 years ago. And he also maintained that gates inside it is necessary in the times to come, to take a look at the sector and to be able to clarify “who represents us and who does not. There are many wolves in sheep’s clothing. For a long time there has been a very broad sector that claims to defend the agricultural sector and does not do so, that only defends its businesses ”.

