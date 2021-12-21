The high-end is the reference range of most mobile phone manufacturers. From it, some extras are added for the premium range or they are subtracted for the mid-range.

In 2021 we have enjoyed 120Hz displays, wireless fast charging, photographic sensors with higher resolution and better low-light performance, and other important improvements.

As part of the 2021 Computer Hoy Awards, we invite you to choose the best high-end smartphone of 2021. After the voting you will find a description of each finalist. Among all those who complete the questionnaire we will raffle a huge amount of prizes valued at 11,000 euros.

Vote in the CH 2021 awards

You have since December 10 to January 6 for vote.

The Tuesday, January 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. We will announce the winners of the gifts.

Your vote has a prize!

The list of gifts that will be raffled on January 7 Among all the participants, resident in Spain, has a estimated value of more than 11,000 euros:

As we can see, we are facing a long list of gifts that we will raffle among the voting participants. Cheer up give your opinion on what have been the best products and services of 2021.

These are the candidates for Best high-end mobile of 2021.

Apple iPhone 13

This year’s iPhone follows a continuous line, but brings improvements to the screen, more processing power, a better video camera, and more battery.

The 6.1-inch OLED display has 2K resolution, excellent 1,200-nit brightness, and Dolby Vision, although it stays at 60 Hz.

The new A15 processor It has a CPU 50% faster than the competition and a GPU 30% faster, according to Apple. With 4 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage.

The main camera of the iPhone 13 is 12 Mpx with Dual Pixel and a 12 Mpx wide angle. It is accompanied by a front also 12 Mpix, with 3D Sensor. The improvements are mainly in the video and in the night photos.

The 3,240 mAh battery with 20 W charging and 15 W Magsafe provides 2.5 hours more autonomy than the iPhone 12.

If you want to know more, read our review of the iPhone 13.

OnePlus 9 Pro

By 2021, OnePlus has put special emphasis on cameras, partnering with Hasselblad, the prestigious manufacturer of photographic lenses.

It boasts the most powerful processor of the year, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G, with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes equipped with a 48 megapixel main camera, 50MP ultra-wide angle, a 2MP monochrome lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3.3x optical zoom. The selfie cameras are 16 Mpx.

With 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C and a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging at 65 W and wireless charging at 50 W.

You have more information in our review of the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S21

The Galaxy S range has always been considered the benchmark for Android. The new Samsung Galaxy S21 It is continuous in cameras, but has a premium design and materials, a high-quality, bright screen and good performance, according to our review of the Samsung Galaxy S21.

Show off a 6.2 FullHD Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with HDR10 and variable frequency up to 120 Hz.

In Europe use the Exynos 2100 processor with 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 has a 12 Mpx main sensor, a 12 Mpx wide angle and a 64 Mpix telephoto with 3X optical zoom. The front camera is 10 Mpx with Dual Pixel.

In the battery section it reaches the 4,000 mAh, but the maximum load is reduced to 25 W, and does not carry the charger not included. It also has reverse and wireless charging.

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi has surprised this year with the elimination of the Me in the name, and with new versions of his flagship.

One of the most complete is Xiaomi 11T Pro, which stands out for its 5,000 mAh battery and its fast charging at 120 W, quite a record. Charges the battery to 42% in 5 minutes and to 100% in just 17 minutes. Incredible! And with charger included …

The processor to choose is the cap of 2021, the Snapdragon 888 with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 and 256 GB of storage.

The cameras section is excellent, with a 108 megapixel main sensor and pixel binning, a wide angle of 8 Mpx, and telemacro. The selfie camera is 16 Mpix.

You have more information in our Xiaomi 11T Pro review.

Oppo Find X3 Neo

Oppo has made a smart move with the Oppo Find X3 Neo, by keeping the previous generation Snapdragon 865 processor, which is still one of the most powerful of 2021, thus lowering the price without sacrificing performance.

It is accompanied by 12 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage.

Ride an excellent 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution up to 90 Hz, HDR 10+ and 1,100 nits brightness.

The cameras section is very complete, with a 50 Mpx sensor, a 16 Mpx wide angle, a 13 Mpx 2X Telephoto, and a 2 Mpx Macro.

Round up the hardware a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging at 65W.

The rest of the hardware is also top: 5G, WiFi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Dolby Atmos and on-screen fingerprint reader.

You can learn more in our Oppo Find X3 Neo review.

Vivo X60 5G

Little by little, the Vivo brand has managed to earn a place in the Spanish market, thanks to the quality of its mobiles.

The Vivo X60 5G stands out for its Carl Zeiss cameras and gimbal stabilization.

Has a 48 megapixel main sensor Sony IMX598 with gimbal stabilization, a 13 Mpx ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 13 Mpx 2x telephoto sensor. It also has an 8 Mpx 5x periscope camera.

The rest of the hardware is also top, with a 6.56-inch AMOLED screen with FHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The chosen processor is Exynos 1080, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage.

Battery 4,300 mAh you accept a fast charge at 33 W.

Vote in the CH 2021 awards

These are the candidates for Best high-end smartphone of 2021.