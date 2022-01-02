The success of streaming platforms has benefited the sales of High-end Smart TV. TVs explode 4K resolution and the HDR to make us enjoy series and movies like never before.

Panasonic OLED JZ2000

The Panasonic OLED JZ2000 is the most advanced model of the Japanese company, which stands out for its OLED panels with a high brightness. In our review of the Panasonic OLED JZ2000 we also praised the design, the sound, and the rotating base.

Is available in 55 and 65 inch sizes, with 4K Master HDR OLED 10-bit 120 Hz resolution, with all the important HDRs: Adaptive HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision IQ, and HLG Photo.

It uses the HCX Pro processor with artificial intelligence, and has an integrated 7.1 speaker system that add up to 125 W, compatible with Dolby Atmos.

In the inputs and outputs section it has 2 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, LAN, Optical digital output | CI, WiFi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth, Headphones or external subwoofer and Chromecast built-in.

Sony Bravia XR A90J

In this new version for 2021, Sony enhances the cinema experience with a brighter screen, better image processing thanks to a new cognitive processor and a commitment to optimize the integrated sound.

Is available in 55- and 65-inch 10-bit panels with 4K resolution up to 120 Hz, Y Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10, HLG, IMAX Enhanced, and Netflix Calibrated Mode.

It has Acoustic Surface Audio + sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS and 4 speakers totaling 60W.

In the inputs and outputs section we have 4 x HDMI (2x HDMI 2.1), 3 x USB 2.0, LAN, Optical digital out, WiFi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 4.2, Chromecast built-in, AirPlay 2 and Homekit. With Google TV.

If you need more information, read our analysis and opinion of the Sony Bravia XR A90J.

LG OLED G1

LG’s new OLED Evo panels combine exceptional image quality with a game mode that makes the most of next-generation consoles.

Offered in 10-bit 4K OLED evo panels in 55-, 65- and 77-inch sizes. The Variable refresh rate reaches 120 Hz. With Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG.

It uses the α9 4th generation 4K AI processor, and sound with 4.2 speakers at 60W.

Comes with 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, WiFi, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0, Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay.

It stands out for its game mode, with Variable 4K refresh rate up to 120Hz, AMD FreeSync compatible. LG TVs are the only ones compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync.

Philips OLED + 986

Philips OLED TVs are highly recognizable by their spectacular AmbientLight lighting, which illuminates around the TV with colors related to the image on the screen.

This year presents as a novelty the professional sound tuned by Bowers & Wilkins.

The top model, the Philips OLED + 986, is only available in a 66-inch OLED + panel with 4K resolution, with variable refresh rate at 120 Hz and support of HDR10 +, HDR10 and Dolby Vision. It is also compatible with FreeSync for video games.

It uses the P5 Ai Dual Picture Engine image processor with 4GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

Boast of uAn independent audio bar with 3.1.2 speakers and a power of 70W, compatible with Dolby Atmos.

Has two HDMI 2.1 inputs, two other HDMI 2.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet and headphone output.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900A

Samsung keeps launching 8K televisions, even though there is hardly any native content in this resolution. So you bet it all on rescaling using artificial intelligence.

The Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900A has 8K LCD VA panels with 1,344-zone Mini LED backlighting, and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. In sizes of 65, 75 and 85 inches.

In the HDR section, accept the formats Quantum HDR 3000, HDR10 + and HLG. Gamers will like your variable refresh rate, low latency mode and FreeSync Premium Pro.

With a system of sound with 6.2.2 channels and 80W RMS output.

If we look at the inputs and outputs, they are grouped into an external device that can be placed outside the TV.

Has 4 x HDMI 2.1, 3 x USB, Ethernet, Optical digital output, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6, and AirPlay 2.

Find out everything about this spectacular TV in our review and opinion of the Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900A.

Hisense OLED TV A9G

Hisense has managed to carve out a niche in the high-end range, by adding OLED panels to its more advanced models.

The top model is the Hisense OLED TV A9G, with a 65-inch 4K HDR panel compatible with HDR 10+, Dolby Vision iQ, and IMAX Enhanced. With a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Has 120W 2.1.2 multichannel speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X.

In game mode it reaches a variable rate up to 60 Hz, and low latency mode. With WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.

Loewe Bild i

The German brand competes face to face with Asian brands thanks to its new range Loewe Bild i.

For those who do not have much space, they can be purchased at 48, 55 and 65 inch sizes. With 4K OLED resolution, 10-bit color and support for HDR Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HLG.

The refresh rate is variable but only reaches 60 Hz. It also has a low latency mode.

In the audio section it has a 20W (40W RMS) 2-channel system.

The available inputs and outputs are 4 x HDMI 2.0, 4 x USB 2.0, LAN, Optical digital out, WiFi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 5.

You have more data in the Loewe Bild i.55 DR + analysis.

