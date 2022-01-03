They may not have an OLED panel, but The entry and mid-range Smart TVs They offer excellent image quality at 4K resolution, and everything you need to enjoy Netflix, Disney + and company.

4K resolution and dynamic HDR consolidate in 2021 even on the cheapest TVs, while increasing the screen size.

As part of the 2021 Computer Hoy Awards, we invite you to choose the best high-end Smart TV of 2021.

These are the candidates for the Best entry-level or mid-range Smart TV of 2021.

Hisense QLED A7GQ

The mid-range Hisense A7GQ employs 8-bit + FRC QLED IPS panels at 60 Hz in 43, 50, 55, 65 and 75 inch sizes. The brightness reaches 300 nits.

Have 4K resolution with HDR10 +, HLG and Dolby Vision.

The sound is provided by 2 speakers totaling 30W, compatible with Dolby Atmos.

In the connectivity section they boast of 3 HDMI 2.1 connectors, two USB, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and Ethernet.

They have a Game mode with a latency of less than 20 ms, and a variable refresh rate.

LG Nanocell 896

LG’s Nanocell technology is designed to obtain pure colors on large screen sizes, removing impure colors.

The range 896 Is available in 8-bit IPS panels with sizes from 50 to 86 inches in 4K resolution up to 100 Hz. It’s compatible with HDR Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10 Pro and HLG Pro.

It has two sound speakers totaling 20W, compatible with Dolby Atmos.

It also has a Game Mode with variable refresh rate and low latencyplus support for AMD FreeSync.

In the connectivity section it has WiFi 5 (ac), Bluetooth 5, 2 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x HDMI 2.0 and 3 USB.

Xiaomi TV Q1e

Xiaomi has also carved out a niche in the television market.

The range Q1E It is a mid-range TV available in 55-inch QLED panel with 4K 8-bit resolution + 60 Hz FRC. It’s compatible with Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG.

Has 2 speakers totaling 30W Compatible with Dolby Audio and DTS HD.

It has 3 HDMI, Dual band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, 2 USB and Ethernet.

Philips The One (PUS8536)

The Philips Performance range It falls within the mid-range, with sizes ranging from 47 to 75 inches.

Includes Acclaimed Ambient Light Technology Philips Ambilight, on 3 of the sides.

Philips The One dispose of LED displays with 4K resolution at 60 Hz compatible with HDR10 +, HLG and Dolby Vision.

Integra 2 speakers totaling 20W, and they are compatible with Dolby Atmos.

It has a Games Mode with variable refresh rate, low latency and HDMI 2.1. With the extra atmosphere that Ambilight provides.

It has 4 HDMI connectors, 2 USB, Dual band ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5, and Ethernet.

Samsung QLED Q70A

Samsung continues to experiment to the maximum with its technology Quantum Dot (QLED) that allows to implement some of the virtues of OLED panels, in LED screens.

The Q70A range Is available in 55-, 65- and 75-inch QLED panels, and 4K resolution with up to 120Hz, HDR10 + and HLG compatible. Improve definition and rescaling in real time thanks to artificial intelligence with Deep Learning.

Has two speakers that reach a power of 20W (RMS), Compatible with Dolby Digital Plus.

The gameplay debuts an ultra-wide mode which simulates the use of two monitors at the same time, if you have a large panel. With low latency mode and AMD FreeSync.

In the connectivity section it integrates 4 x HDMI, 2 USB, WiFi 5 (ac), Bluetooth 4.2 and Ethernet.

Sony Bravia XR X80J

Sony’s LED range achieves very good results in 2021.

Uses LED panels with sizes from 43 to 65 inches, 4K resolution at 60 Hz, compatible with HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision.

Has two speakers totaling 20 W (RTS), compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS.

Games mode brings low latency technology, and variable framerate.

It has 4 x HDMI, 2 x USB, eARC, WiFi ac, Bluetooth, AirPlay and Chromecast built-in. With Android TV and voice control with the Google assistant and Alexa.

TCL QLED C825

TCL combines Quantum Dot (QLED) technology with Mini LED for LED panels with deeper blacks and enhanced colors.

These QLED panels from the C825 range are available in 55 and 65-inch sizes, with 8-bit color + FRC and 4K resolution up to 120 Hz with 500 nits brightness. Are compatible with HDR10 +, Dolby Vision and HLG.

Ride some Onkyo 2.1 speakers with a total of 60W (RTS), compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS HD.

Game mode is also very complete, with low latency, variable refresh rate and AMD FreeSync.

Has 4 x HDMI 2.1, 1 USB, Ethernet, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Compatible with the Google Assistant and Alexa.

Nokia Smart TV 5500A

Nokia also wants to gain a foothold in the television market, competing for the best quality / price ratio.

The new Nokia Smart TV 5500A is a 55-inch 4K LED TV with HDR 10 support.

It has 2 x 10W speakers (20W RTS) Compatible with Dolby Digital Plus and DTS.

It has 4 x HDMI, 2 x USB, WiFi 5 (ac), Bluetooth 4.2, and Ethernet. With a Chromecast built-in, and voice control with the Google Assistant.

These are the candidates for Best Entry or Mid-Range Smart TV of 2021. Choose yours!