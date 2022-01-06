The streaming has prevailed in modern leisure: platforms for television, music, video games… Help us choose the best platform of the year.

In 2021 new platforms have been released, and technologies such as 4K resolution with HDR, or high definition audio with the LDAC codec, aptX and the like.

These are the candidates for The Best Entertainment Platform of 2021.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is one of the cheapest platforms, since for 36 euros a year in addition to the video service you get many benefits of Amazon Prime: free shipping of orders, music, ebooks, free games, etc.

Dispose of exclusive series and movies, like The Wheel of Time, The Boys, The Expanse, etc. Too a lot of spanish content, such as the El Cid series, documentaries by Spanish athletes, a lot of national cinema, etc.

Recently added MGM movies and channels, and has agreements with Universal and Disney. Has released additional pay channels like StarzPlay, or FlixOlé, and movies for rent, including the latest Disney titles.

It allows you to use three devices at the same time, watch movies in a group, and download content on your mobile and tablet, to watch it offline.

Own content is 4K resolution with HDR, but the external one is almost always 1080p.

Filmin

Spanish platform founded by independent film distributors.

Although he has series, even some of his own and exclusive such as Doctor Portuondo, heMost of the content is Spanish and European cinema. Its catalog exceeds 10,000 titles.

The subscription costs 7.99 euros per month, and can also be rented. Some premier titles are not eligible for subscription.

Most of the content is in 1080p.

FlixOlé

Platform focused on Spanish cinema, both premieres and classics of all time. Although it also has American and European content.

Sum more than 3,500 movies and series in 1080p resolution.

The subscription costs 2.99 euros per month or 29.99 euros per year. It is also available on Orange TV and Amazon Prime Video.

HBO Max

HBO Max is one of the platforms that has been released this year.

It replaces HBO and basically includes tAll series and movies from Warner, HBO, DC and Cartoon Network.

This all proprietary HBO content, mythical series like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Chernobyl, including some Spanish ones like Vamos Juan, and films like Patria.

It also has third party content like Adult Swin, Hanna-Barbera, TNT, Turner, etc.

It allows three simultaneous reproductions, five associated profiles, and downloads. It is offered at 1080p and 4K.

The monthly fee costs 8.99 euros, with a 35% discount if you hire a year.

Movistar +

Telefónica’s platform, Movistar +, is one of the most popular in Spain, with almost 5 million members.

Offers series, films and television channels of own production, from Canal Cero to successful series such as La Fortuna or Mira lo quehas done.

Also television programs such as La Resistencia, documentaries, transmission of sporting events, series and films from Fox, TNT, Disney and much more.

It even allows the hiring of Netflix and Disney + from the platform itself.

Netflix

Little can be said that not everyone knows about the platform that started the streaming revolution.

Although it has been losing titles as distributors such as Disney, Warner or Paramount have created their own platforms, it has an immense catalog where it stands out the abundant catalog of series, documentary films and reality shows.

His series, from The Witcher to The Squid Game, La Casa de Papel, and many others, are as popular as those that are broadcast free.

Has its own content at 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, and allows downloads.

It has different subscriptions, depending on the number of users and whether or not you want 4K resolution, starting at € 7.99.

In 2021 it began to offer free games for mobile.

Rakuten TV

Formerly known as Wuaki TV, after the purchase by the Japanese Rakuten it has been internationalized, and is already present in more than 40 countries.

Its content is mainly based on films, which come from specific agreements with different distributors.

Dispose of lots of free content, in addition to rent and a subscription of 6.99 euros per month.

Offers some titles with 4K and HDR resolution.

Spotify

Spotify is a streaming music, what Netflix to television in the same format.

The Swedish company has managed to stay at the top for more than a decade, thanks to its huge library of millions of songs, and a simple to use app, but very practical.

It is also very popular your free account, and your playlists.

In 2021 he strongly opted for the podcast catalog.

The subscription costs 9.99 euros per month.

Disney +

Disney + competes face to face with Netflix, despite the short time it has been active, thanks to the appeal of its exclusive content: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

He recently added eFox content, increasing the offer for adults.

With the exclusivity of series and films from Marvel or Star Wars, such as Hawkeye or The Book of Boba Fett, and all the premieres of Disney and Pixar, its catalog is as irresistible as Netflix’s.

Offers abundant content in 4K resolution, with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The subscription costs 8.99 euros per month, or 89.99 euros per year.

Vodafone TV

Like Movistar +, Vodafone TV It cannot be contracted by subscription, but is part of different telephone or fiber optic contracts.

It is a full-fledged television platform, with free DTT channels, American channels such as Fox, TNT, AMC or Comedy Central, and series and movies from numerous sources.

It also offers the rental and purchase of premiere titles.

DAZN

Is sports platform boasts of broadcast exclusively many world-class sporting events, such as Formula 1, MotoGP, the Premier League, the Copa del Rey, the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague, and many more sports.

It allows you to connect up to 5 devices, two of them at the same time. It costs 9.99 euros per month.

Apple TV +

Apple’s television platform does not have much content, but His series and films of his own production are of high quality.

Series such as The Foundation, Ted Lasso, Snoopy, Los Fraguel, For all Humanity, or The Morning Show, and many others, are complemented by films such as Finch or El Canto del Cisne.

It also has Disney movies and other companies for rent.

Almost all of its content is offered with 4K resolution, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The subscription only costs 4.99 euros per month.

Tidal

Music platform with 80 million songs and 350,000 videos characterized by offering the highest quality sound in high definition, thanks to advanced codecs.

It has various rates depending on the quality of the sound, from 9.99 to 19.99 euros.

Youtube music

YouTube’s music platform has millions of songs and videos without ads.

It uses searches by artificial intelligence, and it is possible to download to listen offline.

The subscription costs 9.99 euros per month, but can be used for free with advertising.

These are the candidates for Best entertainment platforms of 2021. Choose yours!