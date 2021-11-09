Voodoo Detective Announced, A 2D Point-and-Click Coming In 2022

Short Sleeve Studios announced Voodoo Detective, a 2D point-and-lick game inspired by classic adventure games and coming in 2022 for PC, Android and iOS.

New Ginen is an island rich in voodoo culture but at the same time invaded by several commercial chains ideal for tourists who visit them. Underneath so much color there is a corruption that emerges and where we meet a woman who is on the precipice of a drama that endangers reality itself. We put ourselves in the shoes of Detective Voodoo to discover the mystery that is hidden in the place.

Voodoo detective features several industry veterans including: Darragh O’Farrell (The Curse of Monkey Island), composer Peter McConnell (Psychonauts 2, Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge), animator John MacFarlane (The Steel Giant, The Simpsons), and sound designer Julian Kwasneski (Sam & Max, The Curse of Monkey Island)

