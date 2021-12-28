One of them falls on the autonomy of this type of vehicle, although some automobile companies are already working hard to solve it. However, the Swedish manufacturer Volvo wants all its sales to be solely of electric vehicles from 2030, and wants to achieve that its electric vehicles offer autonomy figures similar to those of current combustion. And to do so, they will focus on those that are already their second generation batteries .

A situation that shows how electric cars have taken steps forward in a very short time, representing being a very juicy asset both for the future and for the present. It is these advances that are driving because brands advance their technological strategies , as has happened with Volvo.

The process of electrification of transport and the disappearance of combustion vehicles appears to be gradual, but it will experience an exponential acceleration in the coming years as result of the impulse of plans by governments, as well as the many technological advances.

What does it consist of

One of the biggest changes that will occur in the second generation batteries in the house, which will arrive in a few years, will be the construction itself. Not only will the battery consist of fewer components, it will have a plain design. Thus, this roadmap is focused on designing, developing and producing batteries in-house, together with strategic partners such as Northvolt.

Everything, in addition, to the electric motors and the software. The objective is to achieve the greater synergy and efficiency possible throughout the entire supply chain. This new generation of cells will be released in a few years by the new XC60, scheduled for 2024.

Volvo’s goal with this partnership for its 100% electric is to increase the energy density of the cells by 50%, reaching 1,000 Wh / l, which will translate into real ranges of 1,000 km per charge. This is a task with which they intend to solve two of the obstacles that these vehicles face today.

Renewed technology solutions

Volvo has developed in the field of sustainable mobility as one of the greatest exponents, especially for models such as the XC40 Recharge Electric (here its technical sheet) or the XC60 and XC90 Recharge, one in EV matter and two other plug-in hybrids. Three vehicles with which they have managed to carve out a more than interesting niche in the market, and that is why they now seek to continue with new developments totally technological.

They will do so with the successor to the XC90, scheduled for 2022, and which will have bidirectional charging. This is what will allow users and drivers to pour surplus electricity into the grid. Thus, cars can be charged during off-peak hours, helping to strengthen the network during peak hours.

In this direction, and no less important, the brand is studying how and in what way they can give a second life to vehicle batteries, while finding a way to improve the recycling process of the same batteries. This would reduce the need to extract more material from the soil, which is costly both economically and in terms of emissions.