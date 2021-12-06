Once the arrival of the successor to the Volvo XC90 as well as the new Polestar 3 materializes, the Volvo and Polestar brands will put the access step in their sights. On the agenda is the launch of new 100% electric SUVs that are called to play a leading role.

Volvo and Polestar They have set up all the machinery with the aim of carrying out an ambitious and very important product offensive that will mark the future of both companies. The new Volvo C40 Recharge and Polestar 2 are the last two proposals of these brands. However, the arrival of totally new models will accelerate in the coming years.

From the United Kingdom comes new and very interesting information that allows shedding some light on the roadmap that the two brands have established and, above all, what will be the next projects in which they will embark. Once the Arrival of the successor to the Volvo XC90 and Polestar 3 it will be the moment in which they will get to work to give life to electric access SUVs.

Volvo XC40 Recharge, Volvo’s first 100% electric series-production SUV

Volvo puts DS 3 Crossback E-Tense in its sights



This new report notes that Volvo has targeted both the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense and the Mercedes EQA. That is to say, the Swedish manufacturer is determined to offer a new SUV that will be positioned one notch below the current Volvo XC40 Recharge and that will be in a position to attack both subcompact and compact models. An SUV that will be key to Volvo reaching its ambitious electric vehicle sales targets.

The project to which this information refers is neither more nor less than the future model known in recent times as XC20 or C20 Recharge. They are two of the trade names considered. However, it is more than possible that, finally, Volvo opts for another option. At least that is how the information published by a specialized British medium reflects it.

It will be the first Volvo model to be supported by the Geely SEA platform. An architecture used by the new Zeekr 001 that has recently reached Chinese dealers. One of the keys to this platform is that it enables it to accommodate advanced technologies.

Sneak peek of the new Polestar 3

A “little brother” for the Polestar 3



Regarding the new electric SUV with access to the Polestar range, its launch is set for approximately two years. By size it will be located halfway between the Polestar 2 and the Polestar 3. Its size and positioning suggest that it will be closely related to the Volvo C40 Recharge. It is even highlighted that it will make use of the CMA platform and, among its battery options, there will be a 78 kWh one.