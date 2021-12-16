Thanks to the advance in the national immunization campaign against Covid-19, they have been applied 137 million 919 thousand 624 biological in the country. While new shipments arrive every day to continue protection. This is good progress but there is still a long way to go. That is why the call to recruit volunteers and test the first Mexican vaccine against this new disease was now published.

In this case we refer to ‘Homeland’, a project for which 150 million pesos have been invested. Of the figure, 135 million pesos came from the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt) and 15 million pesos from the alliance established with the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (Amexcid) and the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE ).

While in accordance with what was promised by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, before the end of 2022 Mexico will have its own vaccine. What is sought is to follow in the footsteps of Cuba, which until now is the only country in Latin America that has developed its own biologicals.

Another relevant aspect is that this immunization would not be exclusive to Mexico. Based on what was declared by the president, 30 percent of the production would go to poor countries that have not received doses.

Now, the project has already achieved pass phase 1 clinical trials. That is why now, to continue to the next one, the Conacyt published a call in which it requests volunteers to test the Mexican vaccine.

Requirements to participate

In the first instance, it is necessary to be a resident of Mexico City, be at least 18 years old and have received the full schedule of any of the following vaccines:

Pfizer.

CanSino (1 dose).

SinoVac.

Johnson & Johnson (1 serving).

AstraZeneca.

Sputnik.

Modern

The objective of this study is to evaluate the use of the Patria vaccine as a booster for previously vaccinated people. This study will last one year, during which the participants will be followed up with face-to-face visits and telephone calls.

In addition, it is necessary to meet the following requirements:

Have a complete vaccination scheme against Covid-19.

The last dose must have been applied at least 4 months before participating in this study.

Not having presented respiratory diseases during the last 21 days.

Not be pregnant or lactating.

Be in good general health.

In case of presenting any chronic disease with medical management, it must be controlled and stable without changes in treatment during the last 3 months.

Not be participating in another study protocol.

In the first visit to the center, a completely legal informed consent will be given and everything related to this study will be explained to you.

Conacyt invites previously vaccinated people, over 18 years of age and residents of CDMX, to participate voluntarily in the phase 2R clinical study of the “Patria” vaccine. More information https://t.co/5caFy4IMgj pic.twitter.com/N4wXcf6q9n – Conacyt México (@Conacyt_MX) December 15, 2021

If you are interested in participating, you must contact the following numbers:

5565834651

5567321794

5591065114O

You can also write to the emails:

[email protected]

[email protected]

Finally, if you want to review the Conacyt call to recruit volunteers who want to test the Mexican vaccine against Covid-19, you can check this link.