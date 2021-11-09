Every gamer around the world, and especially in Mexico, always seeks to have the best peripherals or accessories to be able to debate in a duel and have chicken for dinner that night, each of these accessories must adapt to their needs and give them the best experience, this it is what VoltEdge offers.

In this sense, VoltEdge officially arrived in Mexico a few months ago, a brand that was made 100% by Mexicans, which seeks to be one of the main competitors in the accessories industry, offering the best for gamers.

Review: VoltEdge TX-50 Headphones for Xbox

What is VoltEdge?

This company was born from Game Xpress, it is a company that has been in charge of distributing games in the Mexican market, and later, they were in charge of creating a company that covered something beyond just selling these types of products.

This is how in 2018, VoltEdge was born, created by Chris Richards, former director of PDP, which is one of the main brands of generic accessories in the world; who created an initiative and sold part of the properties of Game Xpress, was that this company was given life.

VoltEdge currently focuses on a console market, where they have had a favorable response from the Mexican market, being sought after for their prices and compatibility.

Why focus on console accessories?

The console market, with rounded numbers, is 50 or 60 billion dollars, adding everything that this industry gives, we believe that there is still a long way to go in this regard, although we are already planning to add accessories for PC.

At the time of buying the brand, there were already 11 products, mainly headsets, already reaching more than 50 different sku’s, working in parallel with the new PC ones; In this sense, we work with 11 suppliers in China, who provide us with the products that are being released today. Says Abraham Bautista, CEO of VoltEdge.

This is how, after a series of planning, production and other processes necessary to carry it out, VoltEdge was launched on the market 14 months ago, but due to the pandemic, it allowed them to officially launch it, only until July of this year.

Photo: VoltEdge

What has been your marketing plan to reach more users?

Before starting with everything that we are currently doing, we took on the task of placing the product already in sales sites, today we are present in 22 retailers in Mexico, in addition to reaching the United States and Spain, adds Abraham Baustista.

With VoltEdge, we currently have about 4 thousand points of sale, where we first place our product, then we continue with a “poetic” launch, last July, to mark something more in shape with gamers and media in Mexico.

Photo: VoltEdge

Through our market research, we have two pillars, mainly digital, where VoltEdge has already been heavily tagged and measured; in addition to also providing training at these points of sale, so that they, as ambassadors, make all of our products better known. Diana Marín, Marketing Director of VoltEdge, points out.

In particular, VoltEdge is located in Liverpool, Palacio de Hierro, Game Planet, Gamers, Coppel, Elektra, Walmart, Samborns, SEARS, among others, in addition to having the plus of offering a lifetime guarantee, which applies anywhere where the purchase was made.

What are the main differences from the competition?

We are a quality brand at the best price, close to you, the truth is that we are a good option for all Mexican consumers, who can enjoy and take advantage of our low costs, with teams focused on them.

In addition to also having the lifetime guarantee, that no matter what happens, if the product did not like you, had a fault or other situation, we will change this for a new one, the shipping charge and others, it is our responsibility. . Baustista explains.

Photo: VoltEdge

What are your plans in Mexico?

Mainly, talk with Mexican professional gaming teams, in order to strengthen our mission with Mexico, to even enrich the entire product and user experience; as well as keeping prices low.

On the other hand, the design, structure and the market are made by gamers and for gamers, but not just any gamer, but rather, Mexican gamers are the ones who do all this work within VoltEdge, so we know their needs perfectly. Adds Diana Marín.

What has been the acceptance of the Mexican market?

After launching the brand in July 2020, already at points of sale, as well as the official launch this year, we are now close to selling the first 250 thousand units; the Mexican market is worth 12 billion pesos and of this figure, 2 billion are for accessories and of these, we have close to 25% market share, points out the CEO of VoltEdge.

What is the product offering we have with VoltEdge?

Within the VoltEdge, we have four main pillars, the first are the headsets, all the audio solutions we have, the second, are controls for PlayStation, which for the moment, only focused on PS4, the next are batteries for controls and other accessories , and finally, we have protection solutions, cases, suitcases, lenses, etc., mainly for Nintendo Switch, concludes Diana Marín.

Currently, VoltEdge, has more than 60 products that will be released throughout the year and in the following, in addition to already having complete PC accessories by the middle of the next, mainly, betting on keyboards and headphones.

It should be noted that VoltEdge will have up to 20% discount on Good End promotions, this will apply to physical and online stores.