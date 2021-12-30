Volkswagen's news for 2022: T-Cross, Touareg and many more electric

2022 will be an important year for Volkswagen. The very important German brand will carry out a very relevant number of launches. Some novelties that will focus on the segment of SUV and 100% electric vehicles. Among other models, the new T-Cross and Touareg will arrive.

Volkswagen is ready to face 2022. The important German manufacturer has on the agenda the launch of a whole series of novelties that will allow it to strengthen its position in key segments and, above all, give a great boost to the company’s sales in the competitive market European. But in which categories will Volkswagen concentrate the bulk of its novelties? SUVs will be the protagonists.

The brand will not only bet everything on SUV type vehicles. The 100% electric models will also play a relevant role. The fledgling ID family. of electric vehicles will welcome a new and long-awaited member. An all-electric van that will help boost the registrations of the range ID. by Volkswagen. Let’s go into detail and review the most relevant news to come.

Spy photo of the new Volkswagen ID. Buzz during its development phase

Volkswagen ID. Buzz, an expected 100% electric van

Volkswagen’s electric offensive has only just started in Europe. The company’s plans are to progressively increase the incipient ID family over the next few years. of electric vehicles. 2022 will be marked as the year in which the coming-out of a very interesting van was experienced. The new Volkswagen ID. Buzz it will finally be a reality.

In recent months we have been closely following the entire development process of the new ID. Buzz. A development that is already facing the final stretch. It is supported by the MEB platform and inside it will be able to travel up to six passengers. Under the structure of the passenger compartment will be accommodated the lithium ion battery that will allow you to enjoy a maximum range of up to 600 kilometers. It will be offered in rear-wheel drive (propulsion) and all-wheel drive versions. The maximum power will reach 374 CV.

When will it be revealed? The launch is set for the first half of 2022. It is important to bear in mind that the range of the new ID. Buzz It will be made up of an important selection of variants. There will also be a commercial vehicle type model and even a California variant aimed at lovers of the camper world.

The new Volkswagen Polo GTI will arrive at Spanish dealerships in 2022

Volkswagen Polo GTI, the landing of the renewed sports utility

It’s been a few months since the new Volkswagen Polo GTI debuted in society. The Volkswagen utility vehicle has undergone a thorough facelift. A mid-cycle update that also affects the sports variant. However, and although the new Polo is already on sale in Spanish dealers, it is not yet possible to configure the renewed Polo GTI.

The opening of the configurator, and therefore the order book, should be right around the corner. In other European markets it is already available. A model with a new image and technological equipment. It stands out for the tuning of its chassis and, logically, for the powertrain established by Volkswagen.

The new Polo GTI

It is powered by a 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine that develops a power of 207 hp and 320 Nm of maximum torque. A block that is associated with a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic gearbox. Power is sent to the front axle.

Volkswagen T-Cross vs Hyundai Bayon, video comparison

Volkswagen T-Cross, the small SUV catches up

In 2022 one of the Volkswagen SUV sporting the seal “Made in Spain”. If in 2021 there has been the coming-out and commercial launch of the new Volkswagen T-Roc, now it is the turn of its «little brother». The Volkswagen t-cross you will also undergo a face lift. The T-Cross grapples with the highly competitive B-SUV segment, a category where rivalry is voracious.

The T-Cross was presented on the European market in the second half of 2018 and its production started at the end of that year. Due to the huge number of models that compete in the aforementioned category, Volkswagen cannot rest on its laurels, and for this reason, it will update its small SUV with a facelift that will allow this generation, the first, to boost its sales over the years to come.

Updating the T-Cross range It will mark the completion of the renewal process for Volkswagen’s subcompact models. What can we expect from a model that has not yet been hunted? Being a “facelift” we should not be under any illusions about radical changes. The exterior will undergo minor modifications to adapt to the brand’s new design language while the technological equipment will be expanded.

The Volkswagen Touareg will be renewed in 2022 with a facelift

Volkswagen Touareg, a necessary renovation

Last but not least, we must put our sights on one of the largest SUVs marketed by Volkswagen. The time has come for the Volkswagen Touareg to be updated. The third generation of the Touareg burst onto the scene in 2018. Time moves on inexorably and it is time for the German manufacturer to get down to work to update it.

The time frames followed by Volkswagen In the commercial life of their models marketed in Europe they point out that 2022 will be the year in which we will meet the new Touareg. The current generation will suffer a “facelift” that will allow them to face the rest of their commercial life that lies ahead.

At the moment no prototype has been sighted, although this does not mean that the project is not underway. We must wait for news in the design, technological and mechanical equipment section.