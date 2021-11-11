Volkswagen wants to make Wolfsburg the nerve center of electric vehicle production in Europe. The company is studying the start-up of a second factory to manufacture the Volkswagen Trinity, an advanced and modern electric car. A series production that should start in 2026.

The launch of the so-called Trinity Project will mark the beginning of a new and very important chapter in the history of Volkswagen. The colossus of the European automotive industry is determined to be a global benchmark for all-electric mobility. And what is equally important, to make Germany, and more specifically Wolfsburg, the nerve center of the production of electric vehicles in Europe.

Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of Volkswagen, has made a relevant publication on his official page of the Linkedin social network. A publication that collects very relevant information about the electric vehicle production plans

that the company has. Some plans that directly affect the aforementioned Volkswagen Trinity, a model that should be in a position to storm dealerships in just a few years.

Official preview of the new Volkswagen Trinity, the long-awaited 100% electric saloon

Production of the Volkswagen Trinity will start in 2026



The top leader of the Volkswagen brand has been commissioned to unveil the declaration of objectives “Vehicle production Wolfsburg 2030”. Today Wolfsburg is Volkswagen’s “industrial heartland” on European soil. However, these gigantic facilities must be adapted to the future in which the automotive industry of the Old Continent is already entering.

In about half a decade the company wants to turn this location (Wolfsburg) into a global beacon for modern and efficient vehicle production. To achieve this goal, the construction of a brand new, ultra-modern factory outside the current facility boundaries near the headquarters is under study and analysis.

This new vehicle production center, if it materializes, will be in charge of giving life to one of the Volkswagen’s most anticipated electric cars. The electric Trinity. A model that should be in a position to start its series production process sometime in 2026. Brandstätter points out that these new facilities will have the necessary technology to complete the entire manufacturing process in about 10 hours.

The new SSP platform will be the base used by the Volkswagen Trinity

The Volkswagen Group’s transition to the SSP platform



The Existing factory in Wolfsburg will also be gradually transformed and modernized based on the Volkswagen Trinity. Therefore, Wolfsburg will spearhead the process of converting the Volkswagen Group’s production sites to the new SSP platform, the architecture that will underpin the next generation of electric vehicles. A platform that will be used by the aforementioned Trinity.

Brandstätter, when asked by a user of said social network, assured that the SSP platform will allow setting new standards for the electrification and digitization of mobility: “The new factory is for Trinity, the next generation of electric vehicles. The basis for this will be the future SSP platform, which will have level 4 autonomous driving capability and will set new standards for the electrification and digitization of mobility. And this project begins in 2026 ».