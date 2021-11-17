The new Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 has been presented in society. The very interesting sporty compact SUV that is part of the Volkswagen R family has been renewed. A mid-cycle update that brings with it a new design and significant improvements in technological equipment.

Volkswagen has introduced the long-awaited renewal of the T-Roc range. The successful compact SUV has undergone a major overhaul. A facelift that will allow this generation to face the rest of its commercial life that lies ahead. This “facelift” affects each of the models. Therefore, in addition to the new Volkswagen T-Roc and the new Volkswagen T-Roc Convertible, the more powerful and radical alternative has also been updated. The new Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022.

The smallest SUV that is part of the line of Volkswagen R models receives many new features that go beyond a simple makeover. Let’s go into detail and review all the keys to the new T-Roc R that will soon hit European dealerships.

The new Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 has been presented in society

The design of the new Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022

Just take a quick look at the images that accompany this article to discover How the exterior design of the T-Roc R has changed. Taking the renewed T-Roc as a starting point, the German manufacturer’s designers have added all the distinctive features. Features that bring out the more dynamic, aggressive and sporty side.

What are the distinctive features of the new T-Roc R? Special mention must be made of the two bumpers, the front air intakes with black fins and the relevant badges that underline at all times that we are dealing with a member of the Volkswagen R family. Depending on the market, we are as part IQ.LIGHT LED headlights are standard equipment.

The new T-Roc R is recognizable from a distance thanks to the vertically arranged LED daytime running lights. They integrate very well into the front bumper. At the rear, the tailpipes have a chrome finish and are perfectly integrated into the rear diffuser. By the way, the taillights are darkened, as are the rear windows. And if that was not enough, it is fitted with 18-inch alloy wheels. In the list of options there is a titanium exhaust system signed by Akrapovic. You can also optionally opt for 19-inch alloy wheels.

The cockpit of the new Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022

The interior of the new Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022

Leaving aside the outside, if we venture into the interior of the new T-Roc R we will be surrounded by a more modern and technological environment. All this seasoned with an atmosphere that breathes sportiness and high performance. The sports multifunction steering wheel has been redesigned and is wrapped in leather. It has a specific R button for this model.

The front sports seats They are adjustable and upholstered in ArtVelours while the central part (also the one for the rear seats) is upholstered in fabric with a specific pattern. Optionally you can choose a Nappa leather upholstery for electrically adjustable seats. Also noteworthy are the stainless steel sports pedals, blue ambient lighting system and black headlining. The chrome is also very present.

Decorative inserts in Piano Black and Lapiz Blue help convey a greater sense of quality. As we have pointed out at the beginning of the article, the new T-Roc R benefits from all the technological advances released by the renewed T-Roc. Therefore, we must not lose sight of the infotainment system with 9.2 inch touch screen. A multimedia system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. And despite its status as a sports car, Volkswagen highlights its validity as an everyday car. The trunk cubes 392 liters. A figure that can be expanded to 1,237 liters.

The new Volkswagen T-Roc R is powered by a 300 hp gasoline engine

The engine of the new Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022

Under the hood of the new T-Roc R is a 2.0-liter TSI four-cylinder gasoline engine that develops a power of 300 hp and 400 Nm of maximum torque. A block paired to a DSG automatic gearbox dual-clutch and seven speeds as well as a system of 4Motion intelligent all-wheel drive. Thanks to this set, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.9 seconds. The Launch Control function allows you to be catapulted at high speed in a short space of time.

The chassis has a specific tuning to be able to enjoy a true sporty driving experience. And by the way, to maintain control over this beast on wheels, high-performance brakes are equipped with blue painted calipers.

When will it hit the market? Volkswagen will open the order book for the new T-Roc R in select markets in the very short term. However, to see it in our dealerships we will have to wait until the first half of next year. Once the launch date approaches, the rest of the details, such as the sale price, will be revealed.