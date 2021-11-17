The new Volkswagen T-Roc 2022 has been presented in society. The long-awaited renewal of the Volkswagen bestseller is already a fact. The compact SUV has a new design, technological equipment and boasts efficiency in the mechanical section. A renovation that affects the entire range. The T-Roc R and the T-Roc Convertible also catch up.

In a short space of time the Volkswagen t-roc has established itself as one of the central pillars on which the Volkswagen range is based in the competitive European market. This very interesting SUV has accumulated more than a million units sold since its arrival on the market at the end of 2017. Time advances inexorably and the time has come for it to be updated. The T-Roc range launches a very important face wash.

Volkswagen has developed a mid-cycle update that will allow this generation, the first, to face the rest of the commercial life that lies ahead. A “facelift” that brings with it novelties in terms of design, technological equipment and mechanics. And what is equally important, they affect all members of the range. The new Volkswagen T-Roc R and Volkswagen T-Roc Convertible have also debuted.

The design of the new Volkswagen T-Roc 2022

How has Volkswagen’s compact SUV changed? Just take a quick look at the images that illustrate this article to discover the main changes that have occurred on the exterior of the model. As it is a facelift, the most relevant modifications are concentrated in the front. It now comes standard with LED headlights and darkened taillights.

Daytime running lights and turn signals are integrated into the headlights. Optionally you can equip some LED Plus headlights while, for the R-Line finish, the daytime running lights are made up of vertical LED bars located in the outer areas of the front apron. And as if that weren’t enough, the IQ.Light technology

with dynamic light assistant also makes an appearance.

A strip of light on the radiator grille that connects to the Volkswagen logo adds a truly eye-catching visual touch and allows the T-Roc to adapt to the brand’s new design philosophy. Regarding the rear, we have rear lights with a new interior layout to show off a light signature in line with the changes made to the front.

The interior of the new Volkswagen T-Roc 2022 presents important novelties

The development of this update has also been used to raise the level of customization. There are new color combinations. The colors available for the bodywork have been increased with the introduction of the Ascot Gray solid, Pyrite Silver metallic, Kings Red metallic and Petroleum Blue metallic shades. The two-tone body finish with the roof, mirror caps and A-pillars can be finished in contrast. To this must be added a selection of alloy wheels between 17 and 19 inches.

The interior and technology of the new Volkswagen T-Roc 2022

Leaving aside the outside, if we venture into the interior of the new T-Roc we will be surrounded by a renewed environment in which it is easy to locate the most outstanding news. The instrument cluster has been redesigned and the touchscreen, which is the “nerve center” of the cabin, is now more modern and has been slightly repositioned. Volkswagen has improved the quality of certain finishes by increasing the padded and soft areas.

The accent trim, distinctive to the interior of this model, is available in four new variants, depending on the trim and the Black Style design package. The multifunction steering wheel has also been redesigned and the air conditioning module bets on digitization. You now have touch controls. By the way, Volkswagen emphasizes that the boot of the new T-Roc cubes 445 liters. A volume that can be increased to 1,290 liters.

Digital and connected, this is the interior of the new Volkswagen T-Roc 2022

The digital instrument cluster Volkswagen Digital Cockpit It is part of the standard equipment. Is a 8 inch TFT screen. Additionally, you can opt for digital instrumentation 10.25-inch Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro. The touch screen reaches, at best, 9.2 inches. The lower versions have 6.5 and 8-inch screens respectively. The infotainment system allows access to a whole series of digital services online. In addition, it is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

How could it be otherwise, the list of driving assistance systems has been enlarged. For the first time the T-Roc will be available with the Travel Assist integrated in the IQ.Drive package. Among other technologies, it includes predictive cruise control, lane change assistant, parking assistant and a proactive occupant protection system.

The engines of the new Volkswagen T-Roc 2022

And what about the mechanical section? The new T-Roc will land in dealerships accompanied by a selection of three gasoline engines and two diesel engines. A selection of engines that offer an excellent balance between performance and efficiency.

The new Volkswagen T-Roc will be marketed with gasoline and diesel engines

Guy Motor Cylinders Power Traction Gasoline 1.0 TSI 3 110 hp Lead Gasoline 1.5 TSI 4 150 hp Lead Gasoline 2.0 TSI 4 190 hp Forward / Total Diesel 2.0 TDI 4 115 hp Lead Diesel 2.0 TDI 4 150 hp Forward / Total

Depending on the chosen engine we will find a Manual gearbox six speed or one DSG automatic transmission double-clutch and seven relations. The front-wheel drive is the protagonist but Volkswagen offers 4Motion traction for the most powerful engines.

Volkswagen will open the order book for the new T-Roc before the end of this year. As the official release date approaches, all the remaining details will be revealed. As is the case with prices. The new T-Roc range will consist of the following trim levels: T-Roc (Base), Life, Style and R-Line. In addition, for the Style and R-Line finishes, the Black Style design package is additionally offered.