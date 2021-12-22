Volkswagen T-Cross 2022, the range is reduced to face the new year

Volkswagen has chosen to reduce the offer of its smallest SUV. The 2022 range of the Volkswagen T-Cross is made up of a small selection of trim levels and engines in which gasoline is the only fuel available. We review the most outstanding equipment, engines and prices of the T-Cross.

Volkswagen has chosen to make major adjustments to the range of its small B-segment SUV. The Volkswagen T-Cross is ready to face the new year with the range 2022. A range that is reduced. The Edition trim level, to date the access version, disappears from the configurator. This decision has a great consequence, and that is that the starting price of the T-Cross becomes more expensive.

Has Volkswagen chosen to prioritize its exciting new SUV Coupé? Note the recent commercial launch of the Volkswagen Taigo. An SUV that emanates at a technical level from the T-Cross and that it is produced in the same facilities. The Volkswagen factory in Navarra. In times of semiconductor and microchip shortages, it cannot be ruled out that the brand has chosen to allocate a good part of its resources to promoting the Taigo in its assault on dealerships.

The Volkswagen T-Cross 2022 already has prices in Spain and can be configured

The range and equipment of the Volkswagen T-Cross 2022



After the withdrawal of the aforementioned Edition finish, the T-Cross can only be configured in two versions, Advance Y Sport. Therefore, the most basic finish of the 2022 range already brings with it a significant endowment. We list below the

most outstanding standard equipment:

Advance

16-inch light-alloy wheels

Longitudinal roof rails in black

Halogen headlights

Rear light clusters in LED technology

Cloth floor mats

Front seats with height adjustment

Rear bench seat with asymmetrically folding and divided backrest

Life fabric upholstery

Storage bags at the rear of the front seats

Storage drawer under the right front seat

Handbrake with leather grip

Trunk floor adjustable in two heights

Gear lever knob in leather

Front center armrest, adjustable in length, with storage compartment and 2 USB charging sockets behind

Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel

Fog lights with static cornering light

Tire pressure sensor

2 USB Type-C interfaces front

Automatic switching of low beam headlights

Lights for daytime driving

Headlights with Leaving home function and manual Coming Home function

Lane Departure Warning Assistant Lane Assist

Emergency Brake Assist Front Assist

Central locking with remote control

Hill start assistance

Adaptive cruise control and speed limiter

Fatigue detector

Trunk lighting

DAB + digital radio receiver

Interior rear view mirror with anti-glare function

Exterior mirrors adjustable and folding electrically and heated

Front and rear parking sensors

Sport (adds)

17-inch light-alloy wheels

Longitudinal roof rails in silver anodized

LED headlights for low beam and high beam

Comfort sports front seats

Climate control “Air Care Climatronic”

Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro digital instrument cluster with 10.25-inch screen

Interior rear view mirror with automatic anti-glare function

Driving mode selector

Rain sensor

Video comparison of the Volkswagen T-Cross with the Hyundai Bayon

The petrol engines of the Volkswagen T-Cross 2022



With regard to the mechanical section, the T-Cross continues to bet everything on gasoline. There are no diesel or bifuel versions that, in the latter case, allow you to enjoy the ECO environmental mark from the DGT (General Directorate of Traffic). Access motorization is a 95 hp 1.0 TSI engine associated with a five-speed manual gearbox. One step above is a 110 hp 1.0 TSI engine

available with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission.

Prices of the Volkswagen T-Cross 2022 in Spain

Mechanics Advance Sport 1.0 TSI 95 CV 5v € 23,255 – 1.0 TSI 110 CV 6v € 23,815 € 25,735 1.0 TSI 110 CV DSG 7v € 25,200 € 27,135 1.5 TSI 150 CV DSG 7v € 26,625 € 28,570

Prices valid from December / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

The most performing alternative that crowns the range is a 1.5 TSI 150 hp engine combined exclusively with the seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. By the way, all engines are front-wheel drive.