Volkswagen T-Cross 2022, the range is reduced to face the new year

Volkswagen has chosen to reduce the offer of its smallest SUV. The 2022 range of the Volkswagen T-Cross is made up of a small selection of trim levels and engines in which gasoline is the only fuel available. We review the most outstanding equipment, engines and prices of the T-Cross.
Volkswagen has chosen to make major adjustments to the range of its small B-segment SUV. The Volkswagen T-Cross is ready to face the new year with the range 2022. A range that is reduced. The Edition trim level, to date the access version, disappears from the configurator. This decision has a great consequence, and that is that the starting price of the T-Cross becomes more expensive.
Has Volkswagen chosen to prioritize its exciting new SUV Coupé? Note the recent commercial launch of the Volkswagen Taigo. An SUV that emanates at a technical level from the T-Cross and that it is produced in the same facilities. The Volkswagen factory in Navarra. In times of semiconductor and microchip shortages, it cannot be ruled out that the brand has chosen to allocate a good part of its resources to promoting the Taigo in its assault on dealerships.
The range and equipment of the Volkswagen T-Cross 2022
After the withdrawal of the aforementioned Edition finish, the T-Cross can only be configured in two versions, Advance Y Sport. Therefore, the most basic finish of the 2022 range already brings with it a significant endowment. We list below the
most outstanding standard equipment:
Advance
- 16-inch light-alloy wheels
- Longitudinal roof rails in black
- Halogen headlights
- Rear light clusters in LED technology
- Cloth floor mats
- Front seats with height adjustment
- Rear bench seat with asymmetrically folding and divided backrest
- Life fabric upholstery
- Storage bags at the rear of the front seats
- Storage drawer under the right front seat
- Handbrake with leather grip
- Trunk floor adjustable in two heights
- Gear lever knob in leather
- Front center armrest, adjustable in length, with storage compartment and 2 USB charging sockets behind
- Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel
- Fog lights with static cornering light
- Tire pressure sensor
- 2 USB Type-C interfaces front
- Automatic switching of low beam headlights
- Lights for daytime driving
- Headlights with Leaving home function and manual Coming Home function
- Lane Departure Warning Assistant Lane Assist
- Emergency Brake Assist Front Assist
- Central locking with remote control
- Hill start assistance
- Adaptive cruise control and speed limiter
- Fatigue detector
- Trunk lighting
- DAB + digital radio receiver
- Interior rear view mirror with anti-glare function
- Exterior mirrors adjustable and folding electrically and heated
- Front and rear parking sensors
Sport (adds)
- 17-inch light-alloy wheels
- Longitudinal roof rails in silver anodized
- LED headlights for low beam and high beam
- Comfort sports front seats
- Climate control “Air Care Climatronic”
- Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro digital instrument cluster with 10.25-inch screen
- Interior rear view mirror with automatic anti-glare function
- Driving mode selector
- Rain sensor
Video comparison of the Volkswagen T-Cross with the Hyundai Bayon
The petrol engines of the Volkswagen T-Cross 2022
With regard to the mechanical section, the T-Cross continues to bet everything on gasoline. There are no diesel or bifuel versions that, in the latter case, allow you to enjoy the ECO environmental mark from the DGT (General Directorate of Traffic). Access motorization is a 95 hp 1.0 TSI engine associated with a five-speed manual gearbox. One step above is a 110 hp 1.0 TSI engine
available with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission.
Prices of the Volkswagen T-Cross 2022 in Spain
Prices valid from December / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions
The most performing alternative that crowns the range is a 1.5 TSI 150 hp engine combined exclusively with the seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. By the way, all engines are front-wheel drive.