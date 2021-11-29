Apple loses its second executive in less than two months!

Most of the most representative Apple executives tend to leave their positions within the most valuable company in the world to undertake personal projects. But even at Apple things change. Recently, the hiring of Apple’s director of battery development, Soonho Ahn **, by Volkswagen has been confirmed.

Although the news has been given just in the year in which the news about the development of the Apple Car does not stop arriving, perhaps from the Apple Park they are not entirely surprised. In 2018 the name Soonho ahn resounded loudly amid the negotiations that led to leaving his position as a Samsung executive, to go with the bitten apple.

Apple loses key executive in Apple Car development

Soonho Ahn joined Apple as its global head of battery development in December 2018. It was noted at the time that Apple was already a customer of Samsung SDI, where Ahn was vice president, and his hiring further hinted that Apple had the ambition to lead battery development.

As to Volkswagen, it has outlined an ambitious plan to build six battery factories in Europe with partners by the end of the decade, key to its vision of overtake Tesla as a world leader in electric vehicles. In addition to Ahn, the company has also hired BMW’s solid-state cell expert Jörg Hoffmann to consolidate the team for its ambitious expansion.

This It is the second time in recent months that an Apple executive has gone to a car manufacturer. In September this year, Apple lost its auto project manager, Doug Field, after being hired by Ford Motor.

