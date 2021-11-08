Volkswagen has confirmed the launch of a new family of models in Latin America. Some vehicles of compact dimensions that will be manufactured in Brazil. The first of them has already been announced. It is the new Volkswagen Polo Track. It will reach dealerships in 2023.

Volkswagen is aware of the role that the Latin American market will play in the years to come. Furthermore, important giants of the automotive industry have decided to modify their strategy for the emerging countries of the American continent with the aim of improving and / or consolidating their positions. For this reason, and to avoid being left behind, Volkswagen will carry out an ambitious product offensive.

Under the premise of adapting to the needs of Latin American markets, Volkswagen to launch a new family of models. A few cars of compact dimensions that will begin their assault on the dealerships in just a few years. What’s more, the first member of this new family has just been announced. Is he new Volkswagen Polo Track.

The Volkswagen Polo Track will be the first member of a new family of models

The new family of Volkswagen models for Latin America



The new Polo Track will be the first model of this new range of compact for the Latin American territory. A model that, despite being aimed at emerging markets, will be supported by the Volkswagen Group MQB platform. A modular architecture that offers a whole range of possibilities. In addition to that, according to the company itself, opting for this platform will mean cost savings.

Another key determinant of these new models is that they will be developed and manufactured in American territory. And it is that, taking into account the markets to which they are directed, it makes all the sense in the world that the activity takes place far from the European borders.

When will it hit the market? The commercial launch of this new family of compact cars will occur sometime in the year 2023. As we have previously pointed out, the Polo Track will be the first to attack dealerships.

The new Volkswagen models for Latin America will be manufactured in Taubaté (Brazil)

Series production of the new Polo Track will take place at Volkswagen’s factory in Taubaté, Brazil. Facilities that, predictably, will also be responsible for the production of future models that are planned for the region.