Volkswagen is analyzing the different possibilities to be able to manufacture 100% electric vehicles at its facilities in Navarra. Two options are being considered, an SUV and a Volkswagen brand city car or, on the contrary, two SUVs, one from Volkswagen itself and the other from Skoda.

The Volkswagen factory in Navarra It is a very important vehicle production center for the company’s interests at a European level. And it is that in this production center three models are manufactured that deal in segment B, a category that brings together a good part of the sales of new cars in Europe. Specifically, the Volkswagen Polo, the T-Cross and, for a very short time, the new Taigo are manufactured.

If we go into the range of each of these models we will realize that they have several common characteristics. First is the fact that they share a platform. All are supported by the MQB A0 platform. And secondly, although not for that less important, no one is committed to electrification. The Polo, T-Cross and Taigo ranges consist exclusively of conventional gasoline engines.

The Volkswagen Polo is one of the models manufactured at the Navarra facilities

Volkswagen opens the door to manufacture electric cars in Navarra



Taking into account the roadmap established by the European Commission and the rapid rise of electrification, it is unquestionable that the most immediate future of the automotive industry passes through fully electric mobility. At least in the Old Continent. That is why, sooner or later, vehicle production centers must start manufacturing electric vehicles to ensure their viability. And this is precisely what will happen in Navarra.

According to the information published by a Navarrese newspaper, the Volkswagen Group finalizes the award of two small electric cars to the Landaben factory in Navarra. The announcement is scheduled to take place officially in just a few days after the multinational supervisory board. A meeting in which the investments for the five-year period 2025-2030 will be decided.

If this information is confirmed, it will be very good news. News that will come in the midst of the crisis due to the shortage of semiconductors and other components that are directly affecting activity in vehicle production centers.

The production of electric cars will guarantee the future of the Volkswagen factory in Navarra

The electric cars that Volkswagen will manufacture in Navarra



Alfredo Morales, president of the factory committee, explained that the Volkswagen Group is considering and analyzing two options for Navarre facilities. The first one supposes the manufacture of two 100% electric models of the Volkswagen brand, an SUV and a city car. This option is considered “the most advantageous” because the plant would continue, in this way, exclusively producing Volkswagen models. They will be the Volkswagen ID.1 and ID.2 models that will be available at European dealerships in the near future.

The second option on the table would not be bad either, at least that’s how Morales describes it. It highlights that it includes the production of two small SUVs but, in this case, it will be on the one hand the Volkswagen ID.2 and, on the other hand, a model of the Skoda brand.