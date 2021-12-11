The future Volkswagen ID. Buzz California will be a reality. The German brand does not renounce any type of model, even though it is electric. Those of Wolfsburg have confirmed that the new electric minivan that will debut in a few weeks, will have a variant more focused on the outdoor lifestyle. A full-blown California.

Very uphill you have to set the path to a goal for Volkswagen to renounce the development of a new model. The German firm dares to do anything, as demonstrated at the board of directors meeting held yesterday. An event in which the green light has been given to an additional outlay of 16,000 million Euros for the switch to sustainable mobility and develop new electrical models.

In fact, the brand has announced, and officially confirmed, the arrival of the future Volkswagen ID. California, a specific variant of the new electric minivan dedicated to a more fun and free lifestyle, so the German manufacturer will shed the rear seats to equip everything necessary in the ID. Buzz and that customers have a real Camper with the plus of a zero emissions model. That’s right, Volkswagen will expand the range with the first known electric Camper from a volume manufacturer, without adaptations.

The California come to the electric Volkswagen

A fourth model of the California saga that will arrive by the middle of the decade, and of which we hope that it has certain elements that make it so special as built-in furniture for storage, kitchen, sink, water tank, refrigerator and a bed for two people. Which it is more complicated is that it has the usual tent that forms the removable roof, because except for surprise the German brand will not offer a panoramic roof in the passenger variant, since under this panel you will find some of the components for its autonomous operation.

A future model that will position itself halfway between the new Caddy California and the new generation of the Multivan, and that it will be fully developed by the commercial vehicles division, as has already been confirmed by Carsten Intra, chairman of the VWN brand council. The chief executive officer has already confirmed that his specialists have put to work on this model known as ID. California.

The new Volkswagen ID. Buzz, the long-awaited 100% electric van, is now available for pre-order Read news

A third option that will be added to the new Volkswagen ID. Buzz and ID. Cargo, the first with two wheelbases, a short one that will be offered in Europe and another long one that will be exclusively for the United States, so the interior capacity will vary between six and nine seats. The ID. Cargo will only be offered in a normal length, and both models with powerful options. In the case of the new ID. California, the German brand will offer one of the versions with greater power, with two electric motors and all-wheel drive, plus a battery with a capacity of 110 kWh that will offer a maximum autonomy close to 600 kilometers.