Some statements by Herbert Diess, the head of Volkswagen, have unveiled the two new models that Porsche will launch on the market in the coming years. A new high-performance saloon and crossover that promises not only top-notch sporting credentials, but a level of luxury comfort and technology – qualities of Porsche’s Artemis.

It was more than clear, but it took a few statements from Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen, to close the circle. We already knew that andhe luxurious Artemis project started by Audi was a three-way project in which Bentley and Porsche were also involved. in garlic. All three will be based on the crossover format to conceive a model that will arrive loaded with technology and each with a very different dynamic.

But although a high level of comfort on board is more than assured, the British will take it to its best and Porsche will show that this comfort will not interfere with breakneck performance. This future model that Diess has confirmed is precisely the one that just a few days ago we confirmed to you, an alternative to the Cayenne from the side of zero emissions, and avoiding the misinterpreted words that pointed to the declaration of intentions of Porsche to launch a larger SUV than the current top of the range.

The format of the Audi Grandsphere Concept will be transferred to a luxury crossover from Porsche

Porsche Artemis and the future Panamera, two completely new electric

The Porsche Artemis is in development, and is known internally as the ‘K1’.. A model with more than five meters long that will be located between Macan and Cayenne, and closer to this model than the previous SUV, based on the largest section of the PPE platform. The technical section at the chassis level is a matter for each brand involved, so those of Weissach are putting all their experience to integrate very specific adjustments, which will be what will distinguish them from Audi and Bentley.

This exclusive electric model will be manufactured from 2026 at the German brand’s facilities in Leipzig, a plant with great experience in the field of electrification, since its workers have spent five years manufacturing the plug-in hybrid units of the Porsche Panamera. And precisely this model is also the protagonist in the statements of Herbert Diess. Because, its successor, which should reach the market between 2024 and 2025. It will also be electric and it will be the second that will also be made in Leipzig.

There will be no big Cayenne, it’s a future 100% electric SUV from Porsche Read news

The strategy of the German brand is more than clear. The serious commitment to electrification at the highest level has forced a new line to be drawn, by which it will increase the life cycle of the models a couple of years more, ensuring the coexistence of two models, one electric and the other with combustion engines and plug-in hybrids. The same strategy undertaken with the Macan, offering a transition phase to customers, and thus convince themselves that the experience on board the electric does not mean losing the genes of Porsche.