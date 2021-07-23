The new Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept is the fruit of enthusiasm. A project based on the interesting American Volkswagen Coupé SUV that brings out its sportier and more dynamic side. A vehicle that will not reach production but will make an appearance at various events in North America.

The Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport It is a very interesting SUV Coupé that is part of the Volkswagen range in the United States. An SUV created on the basis of the Atlas and that offers followers of the brand a more passionate, dynamic and sporty alternative. Now, as a result of enthusiasm, a peculiar proposal has been presented in society that seeks to bring out the more aggressive and radical side of the Atlas Cross Sport. Is he new Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept.

Volkswagen enthusiast Jamie Orr took as his starting point a production Atlas Cross Sport made at the brand’s facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It has numerous modifications both on the outside and inside. Let’s go into detail and break down all the keys to this unique specimen.

The exterior design of the new Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept



As we have previously pointed out, it has started with a production Atlas Cross Sport. And more specifically of a unit configured with the SEL Premium trim level and with him R-Line package. This has been the basis from which all the modifications presented by the exterior design of the Volkswagen SUV have been made. The bodywork is painted in a Eisvogelblau blue color, a shade available in the European range.

Another component that draws powerfully attention are 22-inch ABT Sport HR Aerowheels alloy wheels wrapped in Yokohama Adan Sport tires. Similarly, front brakes signed by Tarox have been installed and the suspension has been updated opting for a ST Suspension XTA Plus 3 system.

By the way, the exterior chrome has been replaced by elements finished in gloss black. In addition, the GT badge has been incorporated. The exterior was hand painted at the Chattanooga facility. It took several months to complete all the changes.

The interior of the new Volkswagen Atlass Cross Sport GT Concept



Leaving aside the exterior, if we venture inside we will be surrounded by an environment in which sportsmanship and high performance are breathed. The striking Eisvogelblau color makes an appearance and focuses a good part of the gaze. Special mention should also be made of the Recaro Sportster CS seats that have been customized. The gear lever is also new.

The multi-function steering wheel, floor mats and door panels display accents of color to create a contrast. To complete the interior novelties there is a rear center console that follows the line of the one at the front of the cabin. As can be seen in the images, there is no central rear square. They have installed some individual seats to form an interior in a 2 + 2 arrangement.

The engine of the new Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept

If we take a look under the hood we will find a version of the 2.0-liter TSI EA888 gasoline engine that uses the Volkswagen Golf R and that has an IS38 turbo and an additional radiator mounted on the front from a Golf R. The power surpasses the barrier of the 304 hp (300 hp). The engine is associated with a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic gearbox and a 4Motion traction system.

Volkswagen has no intention of bringing the new Atlas Cross GT Concept into production. However, after being presented to the production team working at the Chattanooga factory, the vehicle will be taken to various events organized in the United States.