The second generation of the Volkswagen Amarok is coming. Volkswagen has published some very interesting sketches that partially expose the exterior and interior design of the long-awaited renovation of its popular pick-up. A model that will be closely related to the Ford Ranger.

Volkswagen’s commercial vehicles division has published some very interesting new sketches that allow to liven up the wait that lies ahead to meet the new Volkswagen Amarok 2023. The new generation of the popular pick-up is already on the horizon, and with this advance, the exterior and interior design is partially exposed.

The renewed Amarok will keep a very close relationship with the new Ford Ranger that has recently debuted in society. Both vehicles will be technically related. The new generation of the Amarok is the result of the collaboration that Volkswagen maintains with Ford.

Sketch of the new Volkswagen Amarok 2023. The popular pick-up will debut generation

Sketches of the new Volkswagen Amarok 2023



Although these are sketches, the truth is that they show quite clearly what the exterior and interior appearance of the second generation Amarok will look like. The evolution on the current model is remarkable. The exterior image is tough and adventurous. In addition, some ties are maintained with respect to the outgoing generation.

If we had the opportunity to go inside the new Amarok we would be enveloped by a digital and connected environment. It adopts the new technologies developed by the company and, as can be seen in one of the sketches, it will boast of a digital instrument cluster and a great touch screen which will become the “nerve center” of the cabin. This component will be key to managing the new infotainment system.

Regarding the technical information of the new Amarok, the brand has hardly given details. Current information indicates that under the hood there will be (referring to the European market) two diesel engines. Will be mechanics of Ford origin. The access block will be set by a 2.0 EcoBlue engine and a powerful 3.0-liter V6.

The interior of the Volkswagen Amarok will be renewed with important news

The new Volkswagen Amarok will be presented in 2022



When will it hit the market? There is still plenty of time to see the new Amarok at European dealerships. Despite this new advancement, the new generation of Volkswagen’s pick-up is expected to burst onto the scene next year and the order book will open at the end of 2022. Therefore, the first units will be available as 2023 model.

Series production of the new Amarok will take place on two continents. Specifically, it will be manufactured in South Africa and Argentina. From these two production centers it will be exported to those markets where it will be commercialized. Let us remember that the model intended for the European public has been manufactured in Hannover (Germany).