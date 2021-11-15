Reuters.- The low-cost Mexican airline Volaris announced on Monday the signing of an agreement with the European manufacturer Airbus for the purchase of 39 A321neo aircraft.

In a statement, he said that the operation is part of an agreement to acquire 255 aircraft carried out jointly with the airlines Wizz Air, Frontier, and JetSMART, and that was announced on Sunday by Indigo Partners and Airbus.

According to the Mexican company, which did not give details of the value of the transaction, the planes “ensure their growth in the second half of the decade“.

Volaris explained that it also negotiated with Airbus “20 conversions from A320neo to A321neo aircraft of its current order.”

