“When you make a reservation, and that includes luggage, you are assuming it is a passenger of 80 kilos, plus 50 kilos of luggage. What you are talking about is that you are going to put 50 kilos more on the plane for each passenger. What does that mean? A 65% growth in the fuel you have to use for each route. So, what you are actually doing is increasing the cost of the ticket by 65% ​​because someone has to pay for that fuel, “he said in an interview with Expansion during the 45th edition of the Tianguis Turístico.

Beltranena will meet the following week with Ricardo Sheffield, head of Profeco, to find a middle ground; However, if an agreement is not reached, the manager does not rule out other measures, such as an injunction.

“I think the best fight is the best match. If we can’t find this match, then what am I going to do? ”, He said about a possible protection.

More than half of our passengers travel without a suitcase. If they ask us to add luggage to the plane ticket, it does not mean that we will charge a cheap rate that includes it, but now everyone will always pay a higher rate, whether or not they carry a carry-on or checked bag. – Enrique Beltranena (@kikebeltranena)

November 17, 2021

Volaris has pointed out on several occasions that the airline offers a rate that includes two hand luggage that does not exceed 10 kilograms altogether and one checked baggage of up to 25 kilograms of the measures and dimensions established in the Civil Aviation Law. In addition, it has available, for those who travel without hand luggage, its most economical rates, known as “clean rates”, which, it says, “are the basis of the business model of ultra-low-cost airlines.”

New aircraft by 2030

At the beginning of the week, Volaris announced the signing of a new purchase order for 39 A321neo aircraft as part of an acquisition agreement for 255 aircraft carried out jointly by the airlines Wizz Air, Frontier, JetSMART and Volaris, announced yesterday by Indigo Partners and Airbus.

The purchase, which is in addition to a previous order for 82 aircraft signed in 2017, seeks to forge an increase in capacity for the second half of the decade to generate point-to-point connectivity, the basis of the airline’s business model.

“This order will give us airplanes in 2027, 2028, 2029 and 2030. The important order for immediate growth is 82 airplanes, which will be arriving as of this coming year, in the middle, and until 2027” , said.