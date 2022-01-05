A user has been grateful after the crew of Volaris give an efficient service of transport for pets, achieving positive reactions through social networks.

Capitalism, globalization and interculturality (among many other factors), have given way to air transport becoming a vitally important service today, both to bring family members together, create new experiences, and create and evolve different companies. and industries.

Millions of people choose to use this service on a daily basis, which has had constant economic growth (with the exception of these recent times of pandemic); according to the study of Statista where it shows the annual evolution of air transport revenue of passengers worldwide, since 2009 and registering 374 billion dollars, there has been considerable constant growth until 2019 with 607 billion dollars, a figure that saw a significant decline with the onset of the pandemic, since in 2020 it registered only 189 billion.

While the transport aerial allows to carry an infinity of products and people around the world for a considerable price to pay, there are still some areas of opportunity for airlines to work and improve their services to boost their image on consumer perception, such as the transport of pets .

Despite the fact that it has been around for a considerable time, some airlines still have some inconsistencies with the pet transport Due to some protocols, which unfortunately have left their clients with a not so pleasant experience, as it was a few weeks ago with Aeroméxico and the case of Kobe, dog which was temporarily lost. Despite this, airlines continue to try to enrich this service in the best possible way by providing a better experience with your brand.

A user on social networks has shared a photo where he is grateful to the crew of Volaris, who carried out a efficient pet transport service, since even these celebrated together with “Mati” and “toasted” for the new year.

Hello. It was the best to have Mati on board. Let’s toast to a 2022 full of travel together! 🐾🐾 – Volaris (@flyvolaris) January 2, 2022

Given this fact, other users have shown their presence and are grateful to Volaris for carrying out a service of pet transport efficiently, where even some comments are mentioning that, due to this, from now on they will travel with this airline.

Now I’m just going to fly with them – Bandit (@ Esteban31034024) January 3, 2022

Ah how beautiful! 🥺✨ – Jess⁷🧸 (@dogtoraguzman) January 2, 2022

In recent years there has been a notorious favoritism towards pets, some of whom even manage to be “influencers”; An example of this is shown by “Gasolin”, the influencer dog who went from being adopted by a Pemex gas station (working as a security member) to being sponsored by Pedigree.

The preference towards animals Company is notorious, so that more and more brands are launching alternatives so that consumers can live new experiences with them, which serves to position themselves as references in the consumer’s mind.

Different industries may choose to create alternatives “pet friendly“, As Starbucks demonstrated some time ago with the arrival of its” Puppucino “(drink especially for dogs), which are even drunk by some influencer puppies and have achieved millions of views.

The brands that are in favor of the trend “pet-friendly“, They have an opportunity to position themselves effectively in the minds of consumers.

