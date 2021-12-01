A user has submitted questions about a flight from Volaris, but the brand emphasizes a good customer service and the consumer is won in less than 2 hours.

Social networks have become an efficient space to solve problems related to brands and customer experience, giving an opportunity to companies to carry out an efficient follow-up to solve doubts and provide solutions that consumers could present to possible inconsistencies.

Taking into account that according to the study of “Digital 2021” the Mexican population uses social networks for an average of 3 hours and 27 minutes and that users constantly upload their good and bad experiences with brands, they are the professionals who those who must use the necessary tools to provide instant solutions are in charge of running social networks.

However and depending on the caliber of the brand, they may choose to integrate artificial intelligence systems that facilitate the customer service using predetermined responses, also known as chatbots. Despite this and that they have earned the trust of professionals who work in the digital field, there are some occasions when artificial intelligence fails to provide users with effective solutions, showing that currently the human touch is more efficient in this field. area.

A Twitter user has shown his disagreement with the chatbot from Volaris, since it does not have any option to answer your question regarding a flight, so I request that your case be followed up via private message, an action to which the brand has requested to wait for a period of time and they will respond to you shortly.

Hello Alejandro! We are aware of the information you have provided us through a private message. We will respond to you as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience. – Volaris (@viajaVolaris) November 30, 2021

Later and in a period of less than two hours, the user has again published about Volaris, now congratulating your customer service and where even this one applauds their way of fast and effective attention.

We are glad we helped you! 😀 – Volaris (@viajaVolaris) November 30, 2021

Having professionals in charge of managing and monitoring our brand’s social networks has several benefits, which could be even more efficient than chatbot. Social networks not only represent a good opportunity to solve consumer doubts and complaints, but these platforms can be used to benefit brands, their image and income.

An example of this is provided by the community managers from different brands, which are offering solutions in a “warmer” way compared to the now traditional ones chatbots that provide predetermined answers to “common” questions.

Previously, the Oxxo community manager found a good opportunity to promote himself by taking advantage of the post of an influencer who had a craving for some Takis Fuego, so he offered him some coupons so that he had access to a discount on this product in one of her stores, winning over the influencer and other users who followed her, showing that she had made an effective strategy as she achieved good interactions on the networks.

It is for these kinds of reasons that although chatbots are of great help to provide support in the face of the hundreds of comments that the social networks of the same brand may have, the human factor in these digital spaces continues to be effective in providing solutions and finding growth opportunities in the networks, beyond the constant individual posts.

