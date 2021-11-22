The Volaris community manager has puzzled Twitter users after responding to overbooking of flights: “We understand that overselling affects your flight plans, however, it is a legal practice and allowed to airlines.”

Brands around the world have shown their interest in being present on social networks with professionals specialized in their areas, since they are the “first face” of the brand before users in the digital world. According to the study of Digital 2021 In a joint effort between We Are Social and Hootsuite, approximately 53 percent of the world’s population is already on social media, so staying connected can indeed open up a considerable amount of opportunities to generate new leads ( or lose them).

It is because of this that brands choose to be present in the digital world with professionals in charge of creating content and following up on questions that users may have before brands, thus raising their image by providing a good customer service.

However, and despite the fact that social networks are an important tool for brands to improve their image to users, sometimes a poor choice of words can significantly affect the image of companies and the perception of users about them.

A user on Twitter asked for help from someone who works in Volaris so that they will support her with a case of a overbooking of flights, to which another user commented that how many more would be the victims of this type of situation.

Legendary Legends presents the strange case of missing seats due to overselling in Volaris

How many more @viajaVolaris ? – Ing. Luis Andrade (@Lucho_Dragon) November 20, 2021

After this, the Volaris community manager He showed his presence before said comment, where he commented: “We understand that overselling affects your flight plans, however, it is a legal practice and allowed to airlines.”

Given said comment on Volaris in the face of overbooking of flights, the users in networks did not take his answer quite well, since it seemed to them that he responded defensively, showing a poor choice of words in the face of said explanation.

The Volaris CM today went into very bad mode. pic.twitter.com/SY2wzHHa3c – ParchePirata (@ParchePirata_) November 20, 2021

And who got the legality? … They are a little on the defensive right? … It was enough to say, “yes / no, we communicate with you” hahahahaha – Isa (@ Isa00759163) November 20, 2021

That is, if it were legal to talk to you when trying to approach them without problems, they would do it. Still there is not much difference between a mother’s talk and the answer they gave. – The Uruk (@FluxusMentis) November 20, 2021

Thanks to those shitty answers you identify with whom to fly and with whom not. – Yom (@YomardelaGarza) November 20, 2021

On this occasion, users have not received quite well the response that the Volaris community manager He gave before an inconsistency in his services, that although it is a “legal” matter, perhaps this could have given a slightly more empathetic response so as not to affect his image before users. Social networks can become a double-edged tool, which can help us improve our image or, failing that, harm it.

Previously, other brands have shown us that being present on social networks can be a good opportunity to improve the experience of our customers and have a better relationship with brands, as was at the time community manager from Oxxo stores, who even awarded some coupons to a user who bragged about the brand on social media or offering “the best coffee in the world.”

Having a good choice of words in social media posts can impact both positively and negatively on users, so we must be particularly careful in the way we express ourselves in the virtual world.

