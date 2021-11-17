A few days ago, Profeco issued an infraction to the airlines Volaris and Viva Aerobus for charging hand luggage.

Now, a user on social networks denounced that Volaris charged him 700 pesos for his hand luggage, despite mentioning, a few days ago, that he did not carry out such charges.

A user on social networks denounced that Volaris charged him a total of 700 pesos for his hand luggage, despite the fact that the airline had mentioned that it did not make such charges.

A few days ago, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) issued a sanction to the airlines Volaris and Viva Aerobus for charging hand luggage.

Given this, a day later, Volaris reported that the rate it offers to the consumer already includes two hand luggage that, together, does not exceed 10 kg., As well as a checked baggage of up to 25 kg., This, according to what he mentioned , without any additional cost.

On November 11, Profeco placed suspension stamps at airports in San Luis Potosí and Puerto Vallarta, due to the fact that, in its basic rate, users were charged for their carry-on luggage; however, this did not prevent tickets from being sold, as it was only a violation.

Now, last Sunday, a user on social networks denounced that Volaris charged him an amount of 700 pesos for his carry-on luggage, despite the fact that this infraction had been lifted days ago and, in addition, the airline itself denied the fact that charge for it.

In his post, made on his Twitter account, the user puts as proof the receipt stating that, in effect, he was charged for such an amount.

I just took a flight from Tijuana to Mexico City and they charged me for hand luggage at the departure gate of 700 pesos pic.twitter.com/CBUXkOxQA9 – Marcelo Pantoja (@drmpantojal) November 15, 2021

So far – two days have passed – only Profeco has responded to said tweet, while the airline has not issued any comment in this regard.

Recall that, as we mentioned, a few days ago Volaris affirmed that, in its rates, two hand luggage no more than 10 kg were included at no additional cost, this as a response to the action carried out by Profeco to sanction both to said airline and to Viva Aerobus.

Now, with the complaint in networks of said user it seems a contradiction of Volaris, because, as you can see, a charge of 700 pesos is being made for their luggage, to which no response has been issued.

And it is that, nowadays, thanks to social networks, this type of complaints can have a more positive effect, because, by being able to go viral, they have the ability to reach, through a single click, the corresponding authorities.

That is, without a doubt, the great power that social networks have gained in recent years; little by little they are becoming much more massive instruments that can even be used for this type of situation.

As of today, it is practically impossible that there is not a company or a brand with its profile on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, etc., as it is also a space where they can interact in a more direct way with consumers.

That is why it is not surprising, on the one hand, that users take refuge in social networks to make complaints of any kind, since we are talking about an extremely powerful tool.

What is surprising, in reality, is that this type of situation continues to exist and that, in this case, an action is carried out against the consumer. We will see if Volaris responds to the request of the Internet user or if, failing that, it climbs higher.

Now read: