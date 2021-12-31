At the beginning of December we learned that Movistar, Orange and Vodafone They were going to run out of two television channels as of tomorrow, January 1, 2022. Today, December 31, 2021 is the last day they will be broadcasting, although on some platforms they have already been completely withdrawn to anticipate the game.

We talk about Fox Life and Travel. In this case, Disney continues to adjust its television channel offering as it did in France with Voyage. In the case of Fox Life, it is a channel that has been with us for 7 years after replacing Fox Crime in 2014. For its part, Viajar is one of the veterans of pay television in Spain with uninterrupted broadcasts since October 1997 .

The content of these two channels will not be lost and we will continue to be able to watch it on Fox, National Geographic Channel or NatGeo Wild. In addition, a lot of on-demand content will be available to watch whenever we want through Disney +, the streaming platform that focuses a large part of the company’s efforts. In the case of Vodafone, they broadcast on dials 29 – Fox Life and 106 – Viajar.