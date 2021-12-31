At the beginning of December we learned that Movistar, Orange and Vodafone They were going to run out of two television channels as of tomorrow, January 1, 2022. Today, December 31, 2021 is the last day they will be broadcasting, although on some platforms they have already been completely withdrawn to anticipate the game.
We talk about Fox Life and Travel. In this case, Disney continues to adjust its television channel offering as it did in France with Voyage. In the case of Fox Life, it is a channel that has been with us for 7 years after replacing Fox Crime in 2014. For its part, Viajar is one of the veterans of pay television in Spain with uninterrupted broadcasts since October 1997 .
The content of these two channels will not be lost and we will continue to be able to watch it on Fox, National Geographic Channel or NatGeo Wild. In addition, a lot of on-demand content will be available to watch whenever we want through Disney +, the streaming platform that focuses a large part of the company’s efforts. In the case of Vodafone, they broadcast on dials 29 – Fox Life and 106 – Viajar.
Fox Life and Viajar are not the only ones
However, they are not the only channels that cease their broadcasts on Vodafone TV. Fight Sports HD and Caracol Internacional They have also stopped broadcasting on their respective dials on the television platform. The first one we do not know if it will be due to the end of its activity in Spain, while the second one continues to broadcast on other platforms.
These were located on dials 253 and 453 respectively. Adding to Fox Life and Viajar they make four channel closures on the horn and the Vodafone TV offer will start the year 2022 somewhat diminished. However, we already know that we will have a new channel replacing Viajar. Escape tv It will start broadcasting soon and it will do so on the same dial, that is, on 106.
Escape TV is a television channel dedicated to tourism and travel, as well as outdoor sports. They broadcast more than 30 television series about travel and adventures with contents of: national destinations, international destinations, towns, cities, beaches, mountains, wine tourism, restaurants, museums, natural parks, outdoor sports, diving, golf, fishing, hiking , climbing, boats, cruises, discovery, experiences and tourism discussions.