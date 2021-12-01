LG continues to expand its native app ecosystem for their smart TVs so that owners of one of their screens can access more streaming services or directly to the TV channels offered by their operators.

On this occasion, the manufacturer has announced that users of its smart TV in Spain with the latest generation webOS operating system, they will be able to directly enjoy Vodafone TV’s on-demand content on their televisions.

Vodafone TV is one of the main audiovisual content aggregators in Spain and has one of the most flexible pay television offers, as it is an optional service in most cases that also allows you to contract only the topics that arouse interest.

Part of five main themes, among which it is possible to choose one or several, and which are accompanied by a modest package of common channels for the whole family and at no additional cost.





In addition, all these contents are accompanied by advanced functionalities such as integrated search, personalized recommendations, live control, watch from the beginning or access on demand to all the programming of the last 7 days of all the channels of the offer.

From now on, according to LG, any owner of one of its televisions marketed from 2020 and that it has an operating system webOS 5.0 or webOS 6.0 You can enjoy these features by directly using the LG Magic Remote on the TV. In the words of Alberto Domingo, AV & Smart TV Marketing Manager of LG Electronics Spain:

With this launch, we have expanded the content catalog so that LG Smart TV users have the widest possible variety of content at their disposal and enjoy the most advanced features in their homes.

Thus, for example, with the new Vodafone TV application on LG televisions it is possible to click and scroll with the pointer or use voice commands with the built-in microphone to quickly search, select and start viewing service content.