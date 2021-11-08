More specifically, Vodafone installed a total of 2,137 new sites, of which 2,057 were deployed in other operators’ infrastructures, while only 80 were installed in the company’s own facilities. These data corroborate that the deployment carried out by Vodafone in shared infrastructures amounts to 96.26% of the total that you have done in the last fiscal year.
Network sharing policy
These data represent an advance in the network sharing policy that the operator had already implemented previously. In fact, Vodafone and Orange agreed in April 2019 to expand the mobile and fixed network deployment and sharing agreements that companies have in Spain, including the new 5G technology in order to carry out “a sustainable investment model ”.
This agreement established that both companies could actively share the 2G, 3G, 4G networks in cities with 175,000 inhabitants, which has meant an increase in the number of shared sites from the 5,600 of the previous agreement to 14,800. This alliance, as reported by Vodafone at the time, could generate savings for the company over the next ten years in both operating expenses (opex) and capital expenditures (capex) reaching 600 million euros.
Infrastructure deployment
During fiscal year 2020-2021, Vodafone launched more than 1,050 new 800 MHz 4G sites, reaching 4G coverage in more than 7,275 municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants, reaching 99.52% of the population. In addition, Vodafone was the first company to bet on expanding its 5G network, being the first commercial to enter service in Spain. Since its launch in June 2019, at the end of the 2020-2021 financial year, the 5G network had already reached 25 big cities covering a coverage of 50% of its population.
Since then, the Vodafone 5G service has been included in the rates of unlimited contracts, while the deployment has been growing progressively until reaching 427 5G sites in operation as of March 2021. Vodafone’s investment in the deployment of infrastructures, both in mobile and fixed networks, was 699 million in the 2020-2021 financial year. which is 8.1% less than the previous fiscal year.
On the other hand, Vodafone adds that “it has taken the necessary actions to ensure the correct functioning of the mobile and fixed network” during the health, political and economic situation derived from the pandemic. The company also highlights in its integrated report for the 2020-2021 financial year that the sharing of infrastructures has been very important to minimize the environmental impact that generates its activity. The company is very aware of generating the least possible impact on the environment and has already launched several initiatives to achieve this. One of the main objectives that Vodafone has achieved is that “100% of its electrical energy acquired and consumed in Spain comes from renewable sources”