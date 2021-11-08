More specifically, Vodafone installed a total of 2,137 new sites, of which 2,057 were deployed in other operators’ infrastructures, while only 80 were installed in the company’s own facilities. These data corroborate that the deployment carried out by Vodafone in shared infrastructures amounts to 96.26% of the total that you have done in the last fiscal year.

Network sharing policy

These data represent an advance in the network sharing policy that the operator had already implemented previously. In fact, Vodafone and Orange agreed in April 2019 to expand the mobile and fixed network deployment and sharing agreements that companies have in Spain, including the new 5G technology in order to carry out “a sustainable investment model ”.

This agreement established that both companies could actively share the 2G, 3G, 4G networks in cities with 175,000 inhabitants, which has meant an increase in the number of shared sites from the 5,600 of the previous agreement to 14,800. This alliance, as reported by Vodafone at the time, could generate savings for the company over the next ten years in both operating expenses (opex) and capital expenditures (capex) reaching 600 million euros.