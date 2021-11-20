The telecommunications market has been experiencing the arrival of new operators with intensity for years, already surpassing more than 40 different brands among the most interesting, although several of them belong to one of the four big Spanish telecos.

Of the four main groups, three of them would be close to changing their position soon in the ranking of operators with the most fiber and mobile lines, as can be seen when analyzing the growth rate of each one, as long as there are no new market concentration operations.

MásMóvil aspires to improve the ranking of operators with more broadband lines

The group MásMóvil has managed to grow more than two million fixed broadband lines in four years thanks to the injection of lines through acquisitions such as that of the Euskaltel Group, and to its enviable monthly results in net profit from new lines. But the one that continues to be the fourth operator is increasingly close to overtaking Vodafone and thus becoming the third operator with the most fixed broadband lines.

Specifically, there are currently about 240,000 lines that separate both operators, and 40,000 lines that in the last month have reduced the gap. If these figures are maintained, MásMóvil could overtake Vodafone next spring.

In March 2022, MásMóvil could take third place in the ranking of operators with the most fixed broadband lines, displacing Vodafone to fourth place.

Of the rest of the operators, it is much less likely that there will be changes in the first and second place, currently in the hands of Movistar and Orange respectively, because they are separated by more than 1.9 million broadband lines and during the first nine months of 2021 , Movistar and Orange have only narrowed their monthly gap an average of 6,000 lines.

In the case of Orange and Vodafone, they are the only ones who widen their differences and an average of 10,000 lines are distanced monthly. In four years, Vodafone will have gone from second to fourth in the ranking.

For now, market shares in fixed broadband published by the CNMC most recently correspond to the month of September, and indicate that Movistar continues and will continue to lead as the operator with the most lines, followed by 24.8% share of Orange, 19.9% ​​of Vodafone and 18.3 % of MásMóvil.

Vodafone aims to improve the ranking of operators with more mobile lines

If Vodafone does not seem to be doing so well on fixed broadband, on mobile lines it is in better health. It is currently the third operator in the ranking, but of the traditional operators it is the only one that grows, so during 2021 it has reduced its gap with Orange (in second place) an average of 26,000 lines per month.

Taking into account that currently just over 450,000 lines separate Orange and Vodafone, if the gap kept narrowing at the same rate, in 18 months Vodafone will have overtaken Orange, recovering Vodafone the second place after five years since it lost it to Orange. Although in a year and a half, anything can happen, and we will have to wait to be able to secure it.

In March 2023, Vodafone could take second place in the ranking of operators with the most mobile lines, displacing Orange to third place.

Among the rest of the operators, The gap between Movistar and Orange is reduced by around 24,000 lines per month On average, their respective positions would not be in danger in the medium term, since they are still separated by more than 3.1 million lines. Nor does it seem that MásMóvil will catch up with Vodafone in a short time since they are separated by 1.1 million lines and their gap is reduced at a rate of 40,000 lines per month.

The market shares in mobile telephony published by the CNMC place Movistar as the leader with 28.8% of lines, followed by Orange with 23.1%, Vodafone with 22.3% and MásMóvil with 20.3%, as summarized in the graph:

How many lines do the operators have in Spain?

Summarizing the previous data corresponding to the month of September 2021, the number of lines of each operator, the difference of lines with the next operator and the rate at which the gaps between operators vary are as follows:

Fixed broadband Mobile lines Movistar Total: 5,795,326 lines

1,909,115 Orange lines separate him

Reduce the gap with Orange at a rate of 6,000 lines / month. Total: 16,001,872 lines

3,132,411 Orange lines separate him

It reduces the gap with Orange at a rate of 24,000 lines / month. Orange Total: 3,886,211 lines

775,232 Vodafone lines separate him

It widens the gap with Vodafone at a rate of 10,000 lines / month. Total: 12,869,461 lines

453,878 Vodafone lines separate him

It reduces the gap with Vodafone at a rate of 26,000 lines / month. Vodafone Total: 3,110,979 lines

239,705 lines of MásMóvil separate him

Reduce the gap with MásMóvil at a rate of 40,000 lines / month. Total: 12,415,583 lines

1,144,161 lines separate from MásMóvil

Reduce the gap with MásMóvil at a rate of 40,000 lines / month. MoreMobile Total: 2,871,274 lines Total: 11,271,422 lines

Image | Freepik.