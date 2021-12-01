Vodafone has launched a new offer for Christmas in their rates Vodafone One Unlimited Home, which can be configured with two, three or four mobile lines, or with 600 Mbps or 1 Gbps fiber depending on the needs of each user. The new offers will be available only during the month of December.
From the next day December 1 to 31, who switch to Vodafone and hire a Unlimited One Home rate will have a 25% discount for 12 months, in addition to receiving a gift smart screen. This discount means saving up to 400 euros on the bill, without taking into account the value of the gift, which is valued at up to 84.99 euros depending on the screen we choose.
Free speaker with One Home Unlimited rates
Users who contract these rates will be able to choose between two screens: one 2nd Generation Google Nest Hub, or a Amazon Echo Show 5 2nd Gen, valued at 69 and 84.99 euros, respectively, although the latter has been available for 44.99 euros during Black Friday.
The three discounted Vodafone rates are as follows. All of them have 12 months of permanence:
- Vodafone One Unlimited Home 2.0: 2 mobile lines with unlimited calls and data at maximum speed; 600 Mbps or 1 Gbps fiber (+ € 10 / month); Super WiFi; Vodafone TV with more than 100 channels, HBO Max, Disney + and Amazon Prime, with Prime Video and all the advantages of being Prime; Secure Net Family and OneNumber by € 75 per month for 12 months.
- Vodafone One Unlimited Home 3.0: 3 mobile lines with unlimited calls and data at maximum speed; 600 Mbps or 1 Gbps fiber (+ € 10 / month); Super WiFi; Vodafone TV with more than 100 channels, HBO Max, Disney + and Amazon Prime, with Prime Video and all the advantages of being Prime; Secure Net Family and OneNumber by € 86.25 per month for 12 months.
- Vodafone One Unlimited Home 4.0: 4 mobile lines with unlimited calls and data at maximum speed; 600 Mbps or 1 Gbps fiber (+ € 10 / month); Super WiFi; Vodafone TV with more than 100 channels, HBO Max, Disney + and Amazon Prime, with Prime Video and all the advantages of being Prime; Secure Net Family and OneNumber by € 93.75 per month for 12 months.
Other discounts on Vodafone convergent rates
The promotion is available to new customers who sign up for these packages during the month of December, as well as being available to those who have contracted a mobile line or a fiber-only rate with Vodafone. The rest of the operator’s convergent package customers cannot access these offers, but they do have personalized rates, as well as discounts to get hold of the screens.
We also have a 37% discount on the Vodafone One Unlimited Advanced rate, with 2 mobile lines (one at 10 Mbps and the other at 2 Mbps) with 300 Mbps fiber and the Essential TV Pack for 49.99 euros during the 12 months that the permanence lasts. For professionals, the Vodafone One Unlimited Business rates are available with a 50% discount for 6 months, with a free ADOC TAB T10 Tablet.