From the next day December 1 to 31, who switch to Vodafone and hire a Unlimited One Home rate will have a 25% discount for 12 months, in addition to receiving a gift smart screen. This discount means saving up to 400 euros on the bill, without taking into account the value of the gift, which is valued at up to 84.99 euros depending on the screen we choose.

Free speaker with One Home Unlimited rates

Users who contract these rates will be able to choose between two screens: one 2nd Generation Google Nest Hub, or a Amazon Echo Show 5 2nd Gen, valued at 69 and 84.99 euros, respectively, although the latter has been available for 44.99 euros during Black Friday.

The three discounted Vodafone rates are as follows. All of them have 12 months of permanence: