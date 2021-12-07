Already in 2019, Vodafone and Orange signed a new agreement that includes “The provision to Vodafone of wholesale services for broadband access to the FTTH network in one million real estate units covered by the Orange network”. In fact, the red operator announces that it offers its services in 26 million homes when its own network slightly exceeds 10 million wired homes (with HFC cable and own FTTH fiber).

For all this, Vodafone signed several agreements with operators such as Movistar or Orange . In the case of Movistar, “They signed a commercial wholesale access agreement that guarantees Vodafone access to the entire Telefónica FTTH network, including those real estate units located in geographic areas where Telefónica was not subject to wholesale access obligations to its FTTH network.”

As we know, Vodafone inherited an HFC network from almost 8 million real estate units after purchasing ONO. This was their way of breaking into the market for broadband and convergent offerings. In the early years, this seemed like a good decision, but it quickly became apparent that this technology was no match for FTTH. In addition, it required large investments to adopt the new DOCSIS standards that were coming to the market.

In that same report, the CNMC ends confirm what was an open secret and it is that the red operator does not think to deploy more fiber in our country. Now, it’s time to find out what will happen to your cable network and small FTTH network. According to the latest information, you have two options. However, we go before with the paragraph of the CNMC that confirms everything:

“As Vodafone does not plan to expand its footprint by its own means in the coming years, the gain in share of alternative operators would be at the expense of movements within the current networks and the expansion of Orange and MásMóvil networks” .

With respect to its current network, two possibilities became known in October. The first, supposedly proposed by Movistar, it would go through shutting down the HFC cable network and using only Telefónica’s FTTH network. For this, a very competitive price would be signed in the long term. The agreement signed in 2017 was valid for 5 years, so this option could become a reality in the next 2022.

On the other hand, the wholesale operator comes into play Onivia that it would keep Vodafone’s HFC network and migrate it to FTTH. This would give it an important position in the market thanks to adding 8 million real estate units to its portfolio. Vodafone would become a wholesale customer of this.

The big problems with both options are the costs of having to change the network equipment of many customers. The estimate would be about 300 euros for each household. Although high, all suggest that it would be a more efficient solution in the long term than migrating your network to new DOCSIS technologies.