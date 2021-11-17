Orange started, Telefónica continued, Digi continued and now it is Vodafone’s turn. Once all the fringes corresponding to the third quarter of the year and the first fiscal semester, which is between April and September, the red operator has officially presented the figures for the year, and in them we can detect positive and negative aspects, but above all the increasingly powerful presence of the competition low cost.

At the end of the semester, Vodafone has presented positive figures such as the one that reflects that the company’s total revenues have grown. In these six months, Vodafone has reached 2,090 million euros in revenue, 2.1% more than in the previous year, but in return service revenues have decreased and several areas related to the number of clients suffer.

More revenue, bigger customer base, lower profitability

As we say, Vodafone presents income of 2,090 million euros in these six months, a 2.1% increase compared to previous years, and this was due to the fact that the operator has increased revenues in terms of terminals and devices. The diversification of the catalog of physical products has benefited the company, thus allowing it to sign black numbers in this section.

However, the average service income fell 0.6% in the same year, falling to 1,866 million euros. The descent has been easingHowever, it reached 2% in the second quarter of the year, in the first half of the fiscal semester. The return of roaming income has allowed Vodafone to improve in these figures although the company is suffering from the increasing presence of competition low cost, in addition to the aggressiveness of the rest of the competitors.

EBITDA Vodafone Spain has also suffered a fall in these six months, standing at 445 million euros and reflecting a fall of 0.6%. It is in this section where the fall in the company’s service income is best exemplified, in addition to having had a higher advertising expenditure and higher costs in terms of television content. And as for the customer figures, also lights and shadows.

Vodafone Spain informs that has increased the contract customer base to 11.5 million, but that its broadband customer base has fallen (82,000 fewer) and so have television customers (38,000 fewer). Lowi, however, does present positive figures, growing by 144,000 clients and reaching a total of 1.3 million.