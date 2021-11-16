Movistar and Orange announced earlier this month their Christmas promotions aimed at prepaid card users, and two weeks later, Vodafone reveals the details of its own promotion, which this time will be available to both new and current customers of the operator.

The promotion is therefore valid for all rate renewals, carried out between November 15 and January 31, 2022, which will see the gigas of all rates increased with extra bonuses up to 30 GB free.

Vodafone includes from 27 GB in total for 10 euros

The Vodafone Christmas bonus data add 15 GB for free in the S rate, which originally includes unlimited minutes and 12 GB accumulative for 10 euros, so that for two and a half months, users with this rate will enjoy a total of 27 GB valid for 28 days after each renewal.

The rest of the Vodafone prepaid rates currently in force will receive an extra 30 GB data bonus, leaving the conditions on the card as follows:

Unlimited minutes and 27 GB cumulative for 10 euros (with 12 GB as of February 1).

(with 12 GB as of February 1). Unlimited minutes and 50 GB cumulative for 15 euros (with 20 GB from February 1).

(with 20 GB from February 1). Unlimited minutes and 65 GB cumulative for 20 euros (with 35 GB as of February 1).

(with 35 GB as of February 1). Unlimited minutes and 75 GB cumulative for 30 euros (with 45 GB from February 1).

Unlimited minutes and 85 GB cumulative for 40 euros (with 55 GB from February 1).

After seeing how Movistar was made with 75 GB cheaper, and Orange with the cheapest 25 GB at the time, thanks to the promotion of Vodafone, the operator now manages to get hold of the rate with the most gigs for 10 euros, while it equals 50 GB for 15 euros and 65 GB for 20 euros for Orange. On the other hand, the 75 GB is 10 euros more expensive in Vodafone than in Movistar, while Vodafone is the one that includes the most complete rate, with 85 GB, although its price does not make it so attractive.