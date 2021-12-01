Vodafone gets out of the fiber war against Movistar and Orange

After two and a half months of crazy offers, Vodafone has been the first to get off the bandwagon. The operator had two cheap modalities, with the 300 Mbps fiber for 15.49 euros per month for the first 9 months, and that of 600 Mbps for 20.49 euros for 9 months. In both cases, the stay was 12 months, so the last 3 months had to pay the full price of the rate, amounting to 30.99 and 40.99 euros, respectively.

While Movistar, Vodafone and Orange have been fighting to offer the best rate for fiber for less than 20 euros , the rest of the operators have been watching and praying that those offers with prices very out of the market disappear that in many cases they cannot replicate.

300 Mbps fiber now has no offer applied, costing 30.99 euros. The 600 Mbps, on the other hand, has returned to the two modalities it had before, where it was possible to contract 600 Mbps for 32 euros per month without permanence, or 600 Mbps for 30.99 euros per month for 12 months in exchange for 12 months of permanence, and going to cost 40.99 euros later.

Orange, the next to make a move

Thus, only Movistar and Orange remain in the battle for cheap fiber. The offer of 1 Gbps fiber from Orange for 18.95 euros per month for 12 months, which includes the new Livebox 6 with WiFi 6, is available until today. The operator has been renewing this offer at the rate of two in two weeks. Now, after the departure of Vodafone, there could be just a few hours to be able to get hold of it until it disappears.

In the case of Movistar, the operator raised its bet after Orange’s move, going from offering 300 Mbps for 14.90 euros to offering 600 Mbps. However, a few days ago it eliminated that offer and lowered the offer by 50 cents more to the 14.50 euros for 9 months for the 300 Mbps fiber. On the web we can see that the offer will be available until 1:00 on December 3. From there, depending on what Orange does, the offer could disappear.

At the moment in the offer we can see that it is a discount associated with the Cyber ​​week, have him eat Cyber ​​Monday. Therefore, as were the first to launch the offer, the operator could decide to keep it to continue gaining market share. In that case, Orange would be forced to extend its own, and Vodafone could probably have to do the same. We will see what happens in the next few days.