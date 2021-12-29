So far, the Vodafone virtual SIM card was compatible with some iPhone models as well as the Apple smartwatch, but not with the iPad. As a novelty, Vodafone has developed an activation system for the new iPad OS15.2 with eSIM, which will allow us to activate the connectivity of an iPad directly from the device, fully automatically. A 100% digital activation, which, for the moment, is only available in Spain for Vodafone customers. An eSIM card is a SIM card that is installed in any device without the need for us to have it in physical format or to change the phone when we change mobile. It allows us to connect a number and a specific rate to any smartphone.

Managing OneNumber on iPad

The price of OneNumber is 5 euros per month, although the first month per connected device is free. The self-management of the service is totally digital from the My Vodafone app and includes several options:

Connect up to 4 devices to the main line (smartwatch, tablet or a secondary mobile).

Support for any 4G eSIM tablet or smartwatch on the market with digital activation via QR code.

Request for a physical MultiSIM for Tablets or secondary mobile online with the possibility of home delivery or at a nearby Vodafone store.

Management and consultation of connected devices.

Retrieve eSIM profile information and activation codes from a smartwatch.

Cancellation and online activation of the service for connected devices.

In the following video you will see how Activate your phone number data on an iPad with eSIM Step by Step with Vodafone OneNumber.