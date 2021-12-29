Vodafone announces that from today all its customers will be able to use their main line data on any iPad OS15.2 with eSIM, thanks to the OneNumber service. A service that allows iPad to have its own connectivity so that Vodafone customers can navigate using their data rate from the iPad without having to carry their mobile phone or be connected to a WiFi network.
So far, the Vodafone virtual SIM card was compatible with some iPhone models as well as the Apple smartwatch, but not with the iPad. As a novelty, Vodafone has developed an activation system for the new iPad OS15.2 with eSIM, which will allow us to activate the connectivity of an iPad directly from the device, fully automatically. A 100% digital activation, which, for the moment, is only available in Spain for Vodafone customers. An eSIM card is a SIM card that is installed in any device without the need for us to have it in physical format or to change the phone when we change mobile. It allows us to connect a number and a specific rate to any smartphone.
Managing OneNumber on iPad
The price of OneNumber is 5 euros per month, although the first month per connected device is free. The self-management of the service is totally digital from the My Vodafone app and includes several options:
- Connect up to 4 devices to the main line (smartwatch, tablet or a secondary mobile).
- Support for any 4G eSIM tablet or smartwatch on the market with digital activation via QR code.
- Request for a physical MultiSIM for Tablets or secondary mobile online with the possibility of home delivery or at a nearby Vodafone store.
- Management and consultation of connected devices.
- Retrieve eSIM profile information and activation codes from a smartwatch.
- Cancellation and online activation of the service for connected devices.
In the following video you will see how Activate your phone number data on an iPad with eSIM Step by Step with Vodafone OneNumber.
Compatible iPad Models
The list of iPad OS15.2 models with eSIM with OneNumber activation from the device is as follows:
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th Generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd Generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th Generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd Generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (1st Generation)
- iPad (9th Generation)
- iPad (8th Generation)
- iPad (7th Generation)
- iPad mini (6th Generation)
- iPad mini (5th Generation)
- iPad Air (4th Generation)
- iPad Air (3rd Generation)
For the rest of the iPad and tablet models, the activation of the service will be carried out using a QR which can be downloaded from the My Vodafone app.