FACUA Valencian Community explains to us that it has managed to get Vodafone to return the penalty of 180 euros applied to a deceased . The story goes back to February of this year when Dolores Romero Cuenca, a resident of Alicante, contacted the red operator to cancel all the services of her deceased father. At first, everything seemed to run in a normal way: no objections were made to leave him and he was even told that, being a death, he would not be charged the penalty of 179.41 euros.

20.8% of telephony customers complain of lack of clarity in the invoices and the prices applied to services, while 16.7% do so due to improper charges. To this we have to add that 27.9% are dissatisfied with their company due to poor customer service. These are official figures from the CNMC that emerge from the Household Panel corresponding to the second quarter of 2021. In the case that concerns us with Vodafone, the three cases concur to create a bizarre case.

This person carried out all the procedures that Vodafone requested, but he did not come out of his astonishment when in April 2021 he was charged a bill of 179.41 euros for non-compliance with permanence. He quickly got in touch with customer service where they told him that the death of the owner did not appear as a cause of withdrawal. Although that must be false, the interested party sent all the documentation by email again.

When he had no answer in a few days, he had no choice but to call again and then he found a telemarketer who was quite unfortunate in his way of acting. In addition to indicating that he had made use of the lines after the withdrawal (which is false and quite unlikely), he said the following: “in a joking tone, he told me to go to a consumer association.”

He did so and contacted FACUA whose legal team approached Vodafone to urge him to return the charge for breach of tenure. Finally, the operator acknowledged his mistake and proceeded to return the 179.41 euros.

Can they charge us after they die?

From the OCU They tell us that it is something too common. “When the client dies, they ask their relatives to pay a penalty for breaking the stay. The Law does not support them, but they try to see if it works ”. The consumer and user organization explains that this, in addition to indecent, it has no legal backing.

They continue to tell us that, if the owner dies, “there is an objective impossibility of complying with it.” This causes the contract to be canceled and both parties are released. Neither the operator should continue to provide the service nor should the deceased maintain the line. Of course, the debts do pass to the family members, but never the permanence or the penalty for breaking it.

In case of being linked to a mobile phone or other type of subsidized device, family members must return the equipment that was delivered to them at zero cost or at a lower cost to be released from the penalty.