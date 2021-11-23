Vodafone does not lose sight of the prepaid segment and, in recent months, it has included in its rates international bonds from 5 euros and unlimited calls to Romania to compete with DIGI. In addition, it has launched a “Christmas” promotion by which it gives up to 30 GB of data to its customers.

Now, in order to facilitate the automatic renewal of those prepaid plans, has just launched the new ‘Easy Payment’ service. With it, users can forget about recharges because, in the purest contract style, their rates will be automatically renewed every 28 days.

Automatic renewal every 28 days

As confirmed by the operator, the new Vodafone ‘Easy Payment’ service will be available from today and progressively for all prepaid customers. With this system, which can be activated and deactivated through the My Vodafone app at any time, the benefits of the rate will be renewed automatically every 28 days.

That is, the monthly recharges will no longer be necessary because ‘Easy Payment’ will automatically renew the benefits with the bank card that the client has previously registered. As if it were a contract, but paying with a card instead of through a receipt in the bank account.

To reassure users, Vodafone assures that only the fee corresponding to the rate will be charged and the security of the data of the bank card and payments will be guaranteed at all times according to the current European regulations (PSD2).

To celebrate the launch of the new service, Vodafone will give a gift of 3 GB to customers who make use of the ‘Easy Payment’ system to renew their prepaid rate, which, of course, will continue to accumulate the gigs and minutes that they do not use, as well as the rest of the benefits that their current rate or promotions have.