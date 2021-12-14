The December 3, 1992 the first SMS ever. This text message was transmitted through the Vodafone network by company employee Richard Jarvis at a Christmas party. The message read the 15 letters of Merry Christmas. Now that message is going to be sold as NFT at auction.
This was announced today by Vodafone, which will hold the auction in a unique sale organized by Aguttes Auction House in France. The buyer may make the payment using Ethereum, and you gain exclusive ownership of a unique and detailed replica of the original communication protocol that was used to transmit this world’s first SMS between two mobile devices.
The first SMS sent turns 29 this month
The auction will be held next December 21, 2021, and what is paid for this NFT will be donated to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency that helps people displaced and affected by migration crises. The agency seeks to help the 82.4 million people who have been forced to flee their homes for a multitude of reasons, including poverty or war.
The first SMS was sent 29 years ago, but it was not until 1999 that text messages could begin to be sent across multiple networks, which accelerated its popularity and use. Although in the last decade their use has plummeted in favor of messaging applications, millions of these messages are still sent in text form, since they are included in many unlimited rates, and allow contacting people who may not have WhatsApp.
This is the text generated when the first SMS was sent
Vodafone also wanted to join the new wave of NFTs with this pioneering element that changed the way of telecommunications worldwide. SMS was key in the early 2000s, and blockchain has been in the last decade. The application of the blockchain to these non-fungible tokens allows their sole property to be certified and protects them from counterfeiting as the real property of a digital work remains forever in the blockchain.
The NFT from “First SMS»From Vodafone is a unique and detailed replica of the protocol used to send the SMS. In the previous image we can see the code generated to send this message, including the hour, minute and second in which it was sent.