This was announced today by Vodafone, which will hold the auction in a unique sale organized by Aguttes Auction House in France. The buyer may make the payment using Ethereum, and you gain exclusive ownership of a unique and detailed replica of the original communication protocol that was used to transmit this world’s first SMS between two mobile devices.

The first SMS sent turns 29 this month

The auction will be held next December 21, 2021, and what is paid for this NFT will be donated to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency that helps people displaced and affected by migration crises. The agency seeks to help the 82.4 million people who have been forced to flee their homes for a multitude of reasons, including poverty or war.

The first SMS was sent 29 years ago, but it was not until 1999 that text messages could begin to be sent across multiple networks, which accelerated its popularity and use. Although in the last decade their use has plummeted in favor of messaging applications, millions of these messages are still sent in text form, since they are included in many unlimited rates, and allow contacting people who may not have WhatsApp.