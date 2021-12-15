With this type of center, the penetration of this technology can be improved, through the work that will be carried out by hundreds of developers and companies specializing in software.

New 5G laboratory in Madrid

The 5G market in Spain is in good health, but the more its expansion accelerates, the more we will all benefit. And that’s where this laboratory, located in Madrid, makes sense, and jointly developed by Ericsson and Vodafone, and which is aimed at improving the quality of 5G in the Spanish market. In a statement, both companies point out that this partnership is essential to be able to create a 5G ecosystem solid enough for the development of projects to have comprehensive access to 5G connectivity that allows improving the possibilities available to startups.

These types of laboratories are very important to develop new use cases, from which companies can grow by creating better and more ambitious projects. Ericsson and Vodafone forecasts point to this laboratory being used by more than 200 companies and software developers throughout its first year of life. This new laboratory has the latest 5G technology, developed by the Nordic communications giant.

It is equipped with the Ericsson Cloud-Native 5G Core, so that developers can develop these use cases with the best technology at their fingertips, and reaching very high download speeds. This will allow you to create apps and software based on virtually immediate connections and without lag thanks to Ericsson technology.

Increasingly fast 5G adoption

In the different Ericsson Mobility Report of which we have echoed in recent months we have been able to verify a consolidated trend in the market. And is that the 5G adoption is becoming faster and more massive than 4G if we compare the first years of expansion of the latter. It is expected that by 2027 5G subscriptions will be practically half of the market, being the majority in the United States or Europe, where by then 4G will already have a marginal role.

It is precisely with this type of development, such as that of the new laboratory developed by Vodafone and Ericsson, that it is achieved accelerate the adoption of these technologies, because they facilitate the creation of applications and software environments that amplify the advantages of using this type of high-speed network. Data traffic as a result of this improvement in communication technologies will also continue to grow in the coming years. One of the great conclusions of this report can be obtained by looking back, and verifying that data traffic has multiplied 300 times compared to what it moved a decade ago.